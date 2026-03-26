Rhode Island Gay Men's Chorus

Hosted by

Rhode Island Gay Men's Chorus

About this event

'Our Show Must Go On' Tickets

2115 Broad St

Cranston, RI 02905, USA

General Admission
$30

Open seating. Accessible seating available. ASL interpreted performance.


Bring or show proof of payment for admission.

Senior Admission
$25

Open seating. Accessible seating available. Age 62+. ASL interpreted performance.


Bring or show proof of payment for admission.

Student Admission
$20

Open seating. Accessible seating available. Must show student ID at the door. ASL interpreted performance.


Bring or show proof of payment for admission.

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