$5

If you would like your order shipped please add $5 to your cart. Regardless if you buy 1 item or 24 items, we only charge $5 for shipping!! YAY!! So add this to your cart.

Haitian Vanilla Extract item
Haitian Vanilla Extract
$8

Popular for its rich flavor, this is authentic Haitian Vanilla Extract.

Haitian Almond Extract item
Haitian Almond Extract
$8

Know for it’s rich flavors, this is authentic Haitian Almond Extract.

90 ct. Moringa Capsules item
90 ct. Moringa Capsules
$12

It’s recommended that you take three capsules, a day of moringa capsules. But many people only just take one or two. Moringa is called the miracle superfood because of its excellent nutritional value.

5oz Moringa Powder item
5oz Moringa Powder
$12

Moringa powder can be added to any proteins shake or yogurt. Moringa is called the Miracle Super Food, because if it’s excellent nutritional value.

Loving Kay Refij T-shirt item
Loving Kay Refij T-shirt
$25

Sporting a Loving Kay Refij T-shirt is not only cool, but it also connects people to our nonprofit. What could be a bigger blessing?
Sizes run from small to 3X

Once you order we will contact you for a size.

17 oz Ceramic Coffee Mug item
17 oz Ceramic Coffee Mug
$17

Perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life!

3" Dove Tin Art Tree Ornament by Vladimir item
3" Dove Tin Art Tree Ornament by Vladimir
$15

Beautiful Dove Tin Art Christmas Ornament, hand crafted by Vladimir, our Haitian Artisan Partner!

“Joy” Tin Art Ornament item
“Joy” Tin Art Ornament
$5

This beautiful Christmas ornament was crafted by our Haitian Artisan, Vladimir.

Tin Art Braclet item
Tin Art Braclet
$5

What a wonderful reminder that in Christ, we can be fearless, from whatever Satan throws our way.

