Our Village Fold Inc.'s shop

Mr. Hare, a very clever but very lazy animal tries to deceive others with his words when his actions prove otherwise. He is warned that being lazy would only bring him trouble but he refuses to listen. His sticky fingers put him in a very sticky situation that ultimately puts an end to his stealing and lying. Does Mr. Hare learn from his mistakes?

