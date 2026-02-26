Our Voices Matter Poetry Slam

Hosted by
About this event
The Core Rules of Slam 1st $500 and 2nd $200
1. The Time Limit
Each poet has 3 minutes and 10 seconds to perform.
The clock starts as soon as you engage the audience (speaking or even a purposeful gesture).
The Penalty: If you go over the grace period (3:10), points are deducted from your total score— 0.5 points for every seconds over 3.10
2. Original Work
You must perform your own original writing. No covers, no reciting classic poems by the greats. If you’re caught "borrowing" someone else’s work, you will be disqualified.
4. Sampling/Allusions
You can use small quotes or riffs on other people's work, but the bulk of the poem must be yours. Think of it like a "fair use" policy in music.
5. No Props, Costumes, or Music
This is the "naked" rule of slam. You are the instrument.
No Props: You can't use a chair, a glass of water, or your phone as part of the act.
No Costumes: You shouldn't dress up specifically to enhance the poem (though everyday clothes are fine).
No Music: No instruments or pre-recorded tracks. However, beatboxing or singing with your own voice allowed.
6.Judging
Judges will provide their scores. The poets with the most point will advance to the next round. The final two poets will battle it out for the 1st and 2nd cash prizes. All poets will receive a thank you gift from our organization.
The Core Rules of Slam
1. The Time Limit
Each poet has 3 minutes and 10 seconds to perform.
The clock starts as soon as you engage the audience (speaking or even a purposeful gesture).
The Penalty: If you go over the grace period (3:10), points are deducted from your total score— 0.5 points for every seconds over 3.10
2. Original Work
You must perform your own original writing. No covers, no reciting classic poems by the greats. If you’re caught "borrowing" someone else’s work, you will be disqualified.
4. Sampling/Allusions
You can use small quotes or riffs on other people's work, but the bulk of the poem must be yours. Think of it like a "fair use" policy in music.
5. No Props, Costumes, or Music
This is the "naked" rule of slam. You are the instrument.
No Props: You can't use a chair, a glass of water, or your phone as part of the act.
No Costumes: You shouldn't dress up specifically to enhance the poem (though everyday clothes are fine).
No Music: No instruments or pre-recorded tracks. However, beatboxing or singing with your own voice allowed.
6.Judging
Judges will provide their scores. The poets with the most point will advance to the next round. The final two poets will battle it out for the 1st and 2nd cash prizes. All poets will receive a thank you gift from our organization.
Come cheer on your favorite poet and help us raise money for our Safe Haven. $15 at the door.
Join us as a vendor. Only 3 spaces available. We will not have similar sellers.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!