Our Voices Matter Poetry Slam

The Core Rules of Slam 1st $500 and 2nd $200

​1. The Time Limit

​Each poet has 3 minutes and 10 seconds to perform.

​The clock starts as soon as you engage the audience (speaking or even a purposeful gesture).

​The Penalty: If you go over the grace period (3:10), points are deducted from your total score— 0.5 points for every seconds over 3.10

​2. Original Work

​You must perform your own original writing. No covers, no reciting classic poems by the greats. If you’re caught "borrowing" someone else’s work, you will be disqualified.

​4. Sampling/Allusions

​You can use small quotes or riffs on other people's work, but the bulk of the poem must be yours. Think of it like a "fair use" policy in music.

​5. No Props, Costumes, or Music

​This is the "naked" rule of slam. You are the instrument.

​No Props: You can't use a chair, a glass of water, or your phone as part of the act.

​No Costumes: You shouldn't dress up specifically to enhance the poem (though everyday clothes are fine).

​No Music: No instruments or pre-recorded tracks. However, beatboxing or singing with your own voice allowed.

6.Judging

Judges will provide their scores. The poets with the most point will advance to the next round. The final two poets will battle it out for the 1st and 2nd cash prizes. All poets will receive a thank you gift from our organization.