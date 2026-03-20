Our World at H.O.P.E. Park's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A $50 Value, Bid on a Basket filled will all the Reds that will make your Palette wanting more wine.
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on a Family 4 pack of single day Passes to any of the 3 Fun spot locations. Prize valued at over $183.
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on this 4 Pack of Waterpark Passes to Great Wolf Lodge, along with some Wolf headbands.. $400 value..
*Expires 4/1/2027
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on this Amazing basket filled with Tito’s Goodies, including , 2 liters of Tito’s, hats , coozies, bags, sunglasses, And so much more.. Bid Now..
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 3 Months Worth of Car Washes at Charlee‘s Car Wash in Covington, Ga. Not only get your car washed also get free vacuum, free air freshener, clean your mats, check your tire pressure and so much more.. Bid Now..
*a $115 Value
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 6 Months Worth of Car Washes at Charlee‘s Car Wash in Covington, Ga. Not only get your car washed also get free vacuum, free air freshener, clean your mats, check your tire pressure and so much more.. Bid Now..
*a $227 value
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on this Pizza Basket with $30 to Crust and Craft and a Pizza Float.
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid Now For 4 Tickets, which includes Family Series Performance, Create a Puppet Workshop, and The Worlds of Puppetry Museum. **a $124.00 Value
Expires 5/31/2027
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid Now for 4 General Admission Zoo Atlanta Tickets.
*Up to $152 in Value.
Expires 4/18/2027
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid Now for 4 Tickets to The Atlanta Botanical Gardens or the Gainesville Botanical Gardens.
*Up to $140 in Value
*Expires 2/4/2028
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 2 Tickets to the Braves Game, April 28th at 7:15
Braves vs. Tigers
Seats are in Section 34, Row 10, Aisle Seats.
$115 Value
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 4 Braves Tickets located in the Pen Section, Featuring Unlimited Food and Soft Drinks, and a Separate Lounge area. Also a Parking Pass is Included.
Valued at over $500.00
Game is April 26th @ 1:15
Brave vs Phillies
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 4 Macon Mayhem Tickets Good for any regular Season Game in their 2026-2027 Season. Seats are located in the End Zone.
*A $60 value
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 2 Georgia Aquarium tickets with admission into the Dolphin and Sea Lion Presentation.
up to $150 value.
*expires 12/31/2026
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
Starting bid
Bid on 4 Tickets to the Gwinnett Stripers, Infield Box Seats during any 2026 Season Regular Games.
*Up to $100 in Value
**We reserve the right to remove the item if the minimum price hasn't been met.
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