Kicking Out Transphobia Community Project

Hosted by

Kicking Out Transphobia Community Project

About this event

OUT AT THE PARK SERIES FUNDRAISER

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

PROTECT TRANS KIDS BUNDLE AUGUST 28th ONLY
$49.99

Includes:

• Entry to the April 28 Phillies Game ONLY

• 10 raffle tickets

• Exclusive PROTECT TRANS KIDS shirt

• Visible solidarity in the stands


Stand proud. Show up. Protect trans kids.

Order before April 20th.

RAFFLE TICKETS
$1

Enter for a chance to win one some cool prizes:

Team Trans USA Jersey

Kicking Out Transphobia Jersey

Two tickets to any Philadelphia Union Game

Two tickets to the Phillies Game in May

Early Admission Ticket Wednesday April 15th.
$35

Includes:

• Entry to the Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Wednesday April 15th.

• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction

• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.


Limited quantity available.


General Admission Ticket Wednesday April 15th
$30

Includes:

• Entry to the Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Wednesday April 15th.

• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction

• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.


RISE UP FOR TRANS YOUTH SHIRT
$20

Special event shirt.

OUT AT THE PARK BUNDLE
$75

One ticket to each event, as well a protect trans kids shirt.

Offer valid till March 11th.

Early Admission Ticket April 28th.
$35

Includes:

• Entry to the Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Tuesday April 28th.

• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction

• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.


Limited quantity available.


General Admission Ticket Tuesday April 28th
$40

Includes:

• Entry to the Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Tuesday April 28th.

• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction

• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.


Add a donation for Kicking Out Transphobia Community Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!