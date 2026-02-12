OUT AT THE PARK SERIES FUNDRAISER

About this event
Includes:
• Entry to the April 28 Phillies Game ONLY
• 10 raffle tickets
• Exclusive PROTECT TRANS KIDS shirt
• Visible solidarity in the stands
Stand proud. Show up. Protect trans kids.
Order before April 20th.
Enter for a chance to win one some cool prizes:
Team Trans USA Jersey
Kicking Out Transphobia Jersey
Two tickets to any Philadelphia Union Game
Two tickets to the Phillies Game in May
Includes:
• Entry to the Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Wednesday April 15th.
• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction
• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.
Limited quantity available.
Includes:
• Entry to the Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Wednesday April 15th.
• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction
• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.
Special event shirt.
One ticket to each event, as well a protect trans kids shirt.
Offer valid till March 11th.
Includes:
• Entry to the Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Tuesday April 28th.
• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction
• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.
Limited quantity available.
Includes:
• Entry to the Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Tuesday April 28th.
• 10 raffle tickets for our Raffle Auction
• Support for trans youth initiatives and our project.
$
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