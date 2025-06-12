Hosted by

Out Hudson NY

Out Hudson and Lionheart's Pride Auction

This is an original Paul Tazwell design for his recent Tony winning show, Death Becomes Her. The actual item includes full image, autograph and display case. Notice that this amazing shawl represents support for our trans family and family of color!

