Out Loud & Together: Sponsorship Page

The Els Center of Excellence® 18370 Limestone Creek Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458, USA
P for Possibility
$250
This package includes one ticket to Saturday's Main Event, along with a signed copy of Autism Out Loud.
One ticket For a caregiver in need to Saturday’s main event. You will be recognized on the Path of Possibility wall—a tribute to our incredible kids and the families who walk beside them. Your support helps celebrate their strength, potential, and the community that uplifts them. You'll also be included in a group thank-you post on social media.
A for Advocacy
$1,000
Includes all the benefits of the Possibility level, plus three additional tickets to Saturday's Main Event (for a total of four), your logo featured in the printed event program, and the opportunity to include an item in guest gift bags.
T for Together
$2,500
Includes all the benefits from the Advocacy level, plus: 2 VIP Roundtable tickets for Friday's event, reserved seating at Saturday's Main Event, recognition in pre- and post-event social media, and the opportunity to include a premium item in guest gift bags.
H for Hope
$5,000
Includes all benefits from the Together level, plus: live acknowledgment during events on both Friday and Saturday, premium item placement in guest gift bags, and priority logo placement on all event materials (signage, gift bag, and printed program).
