Out Of Service Area Fee

Any individual that does not reside in, or does not pay property taxes to a governmental unit within the City of Eaton Rapids, Eaton Rapids Township or Hamlin Township will be required to purchase a Library Card in order to borrow Library materials. Non-residents may purchase a $45.00/year family card or a $25.00/year single card. A family card allows each family member residing at the same address to receive their own card at no additional cost. Non-resident cardholders will be issued full borrowing privileges, including access to the Library’s digital collection and MeL access. Non-resident Cards cannot be applied for online. A maximum of 50 items total may be checked out at any given time per Library Card with a 10 item limit on DVDs and a 1 item limit on Things. A maximum of 50 MeLCat items may be checked out at any given time per Library Card.