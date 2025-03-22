Out Of Service Area Fee

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Any individual that does not reside in, or does not pay property taxes to a governmental unit within the City of Eaton Rapids, Eaton Rapids Township or Hamlin Township will be required to purchase a Library Card in order to borrow Library materials. Non-residents may purchase a $45.00/year family card or a $25.00/year single card. A family card allows each family member residing at the same address to receive their own card at no additional cost. Non-resident cardholders will be issued full borrowing privileges, including access to the Library’s digital collection and MeL access. Non-resident Cards cannot be applied for online. A maximum of 50 items total may be checked out at any given time per Library Card with a 10 item limit on DVDs and a 1 item limit on Things. A maximum of 50 MeLCat items may be checked out at any given time per Library Card.
Out of Service Area Individual Library Card
Out of Service Area Individual Library Card for VFW Resident
