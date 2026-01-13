Out Of The Pits 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Ready to turn those New Year’s resolutions into real results? Score an Orangetheory Fitness Elite Membership — 8 classes valued at $119! Complete with socks, hat, and reusable bag. Classes to be redeemed at an OF location within the Capital Region.
Get ready to fetch some fun with this paws-itively adorable lot! 🐾 You’ll take home a Vera Bradley Dog Park print Grand Tote (MSRP $75) and a matching Essential Medium Pouch (MSRP $35) — perfect for dog outings, errands, or weekend getaways. To top it off, you’ll also get two 40-ounce tumblers with straws to keep you hydrated in style. It’s the ultimate combo of fashion and function.
This bundle is paw-fect for the brainy (and busy) dog in your life! 🧠🐾 Packed with Brightkins pet puzzles and treat dispensers, it’ll keep your pup entertained, challenged, and happily worn out.
Strike a pose! 📸✨ This item includes a mini family photography session by Michs Pics Photography, valued at $200 — the perfect chance to capture sweet moments, big smiles, and memories you’ll treasure forever. Certificate will be sent digitally to the winning bidder.
Calling all homebodies! 🕯️🍪 This ultimate cozy-night bundle has everything you need for the perfect stay-in soirée. Start by treating yourself at Upstate Cookie Shack with a $40 gift card (dessert is non-negotiable). Then snuggle up with a L.L. Bean throw blanket, fuzzy slippers (fits women's size 8-9), and aromatherapy socks. Finish the night with a candle, Bath & Body works lotion, a 500-piece dog puzzle, a tabletop game, a sweet dog book, and an adorable dog-house night light. All that’s missing is you on the couch! 🛋️
Mangia! 🍝🇮🇹 Devour authentic Italian at Cornell’s Little Italy Restaurant in Schenectady with a $100 gift card — perfect for pasta nights, and vino vibes. Gift card will be sent digitally to the winning bidder. Restaurant is located at 39 N Jay St, Schenectady, NY.
11"x17" framed and signed MUTTS print (valued at approximately $150)! Created by Patrick McDonnell in 1994, MUTTS follows the heartwarming adventures of Earl the dog, Mooch the cat, and an endearing cast of animal and human pals.
💙 This bundle includes Pit Bull Pride pajamas (size large) and a matching bandana from Pittie Clothing Company, "I'd Rather Be With My Dog" license plate cover, with a treat jar and 4 bags of treats to top it off! Comfy, cute, and guaranteed to turn heads.
Gear up your pup in serious style! 🐾💪 This bundle includes 3 size medium BULLYBREED Tactical Dog Collars in colors khaki green, military tan, and black— heavy-duty, waterproof, training-ready, and built with a quick-release metal buckle. Tough, functional, and perfect for dogs who mean business (and look good doing it).
A great morning starts with a purpose, a delicious cup of coffee, and 15 minutes with your best friend. This caffeine-packed bundle features a Grounds & Hounds ceramic tumbler, 12 oz of Rescue Roast ground coffee, 12 oz of Rescue Roast whole bean, and 12 oz of Side Eye Espresso whole bean — perfect for sipping, savoring, and supporting pups in need with every cup!
This Ancestry at-home dog DNA test kit ($99 value) includes a prepaid return box with everything you need to collect a sample, pack it up, and send it back. Discover your pup's breed, uncover unique traits, and find genetic matches in their database! Paired with two 10 oz bags of treats so your pup can snack while they wait for the results! DNA test must be mailed in by 3/15/2026.
Got a dog with big potential (or big opinions)? 🎯🐶 This ultimate Training Bundle has everything you need to fine-tune skills or brush up on the basics! It includes a 6-ft slip lead, 30-ft long lead, clicker, whistle, tug ball, treat pouch, training treats — plus a private training session with Gremlin Dog Training (must be redeemed by 5/1/2026).
Breaking news: your dog is demanding a closet upgrade 💅🐶 This fabulous bundle includes 5 stylish slip over the collar bandanas, a fun sign that reads “Sorry I can’t, I have plans with my dog,” and—because fashion works up an appetite—treats! A must-have for the most fashionable pup (and their very busy human). 🐾
Fuel your mornings in style ☕✨ This cozy caffeine bundle includes two 10-oz bags of whole bean coffee from Greater Goods Coffee Co. paired with a 9-oz mug—perfect for sipping, savoring, and starting your day on a delicious note. Greater Goods Coffee is a woman-owned, small-batch roasting company based in Dripping Springs, Texas.
Pup-approved party! 🐾🎉 This small/medium dog lot is packed with fun — featuring Nylabones, Benebones, ball toys, tasty treats, and a cozy 18" crate mat for the best naps after playtime. Everything your pint-sized pal needs to wag, chew, and chill in style!
Big-dog energy in one amazing bundle! 🐾🎉 This medium/large dog lot is loaded with plush toys, fetch/tug toys, and tasty treats to keep your pup happy, busy, and tail-wagging all day long!
Wrap yourself in cozy luxury! ✨ This snuggle-worthy bundle features an L.L.Bean throw blanket, a stylish Women’s Woolrich reversible wrap, and a Bath & Body Works candle and lotion — everything you need to stay warm, smell amazing, and relax in serious comfort. 🕯️
Get ready to defy gravity with this spellbinding Wicked Lover Bundle! Whether you’re feeling Glinda-level glam or Elphaba-level cozy, this lot has it all: a wickedly cute calendar, enchanted journals, magically delicious candy, spell-casting headphones, a mind-bending puzzle, figurines, and a throw blanket. It’s everything you need to stay popular… or gloriously green! 💫🧹
🍹🐶 Sip, wear, and walk in Tito’s style! This spirited Tito’s Handmade Vodka basket includes a bottle of Tito’s, shaker & shot glasses for toasting, two comfy T-shirts (sizes XL and XS), a Tito’s dog leash and toy for your sidekick, plus additional Tito's swag. Cheers to good drinks, good pups, and good times!
Light up your life (and your home!) ✨🕯️ This Crackling Embers Candle Co. bundle brings all the cozy vibes — featuring a clean-burning soy wax candle, a sleek candle warmer, refreshing room/linen spray, luxurious wax melts, and a car diffuser so your ride smells amazing too. Your space is about to smell so good!
This charming bag from The Doggy Bag includes an adorable garden flag, a cute tea towel, a Wicks for Wags candle, and two delightful dog-themed signs to sprinkle a little paw-sonality around your home. Perfect for anyone who believes life is better with dogs everywhere!
Slice, snack, and show your pittie pride! 🍕🐾 This delicious bundle includes $100 in gift cards to Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli, a dog-themed pizza cutter, a size medium OOTP “Fighting the Stigma” shirt, a “The Secret Ingredient is Dog Hair” oven mitt, and a "My Dog's the World's Best Dog" book! Sovrana's is located at 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY.
🎨🐾 One-of-a-Kind Custom Pet Portrait by Mary Lou Hannon! Capture your best friend(s) in a beautiful 8"x10" portrait, matted to a 11"x14" frame — shipping included (must be within the U.S.)! Winning bidder will connect directly with the artist after the auction. Dogs, cats, bunnies, and all beloved critters welcome!
Curl up in an ultra-cozy handmade Afghan blanket (about 60' x 40'), sip on soothing green tea, and enjoy a gentle glow from a sweet dog night light. Then settle in with My Dog's the World’s Best Dog — because, let’s be honest, yours totally is. Perfect for quiet nights, warm hearts, and happy pups by your side! 🐾
Cheers to a good cause! 🍷🐾 This classy bundle includes two OOTP wine glasses, three bottles of wine (a merlot, sparkletini, and chardonnay), and a wine stopper & charm set — everything you need for a perfect pour while sipping in support of pups. 🍇✨
Because our feline friends deserve love too! 🐱💖 This purr-fect lot includes a fun assortment of cat toys, tasty treats, and crazy cat person mug — guaranteed to earn you some extra head boops, and biscuit-making sessions.
Welcome to puppy paradise! This adorable puppy bundle is packed with must-haves including tasty treats, fun toys, teething bones, an XS harness, and a kong — everything your new best friend needs to start life off right. This bundle also includes a $50 e-gift card to petplay.com to pick out whatever your pup wants!
