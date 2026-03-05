Out-Of-Town Prayer Summit

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
13 Spots available - Register EARLY!
Shared cabin Occupancy 6 - Public Restrooms available
Shared cabin Occupancy 6 - 1/4 bath (sink and toilet)
Shared room Occupancy 3 - Full bath in room
Shared cabin Occupancy 3 - Full bath in room
Shared cabin Occupancy 5 - Full bath in room
Enjoy the full Monday or Tuesday program with access to all main activities.
$
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