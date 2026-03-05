Evangelicals For Social Action Fresno Incorporated

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Evangelicals For Social Action Fresno Incorporated

About this event

Out-Of-Town Prayer Summit

48478 Mill Canyon Rd

Oakhurst, CA 93644, USA

RV Guest
$82.50
Available until Aug 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

RV Spot
$97.50
Available until Aug 31

13 Spots available - Register EARLY!

Cedar Cabin
$105
Available until Aug 31

Shared cabin Occupancy 6 - Public Restrooms available

Fir Cabin
$127.50
Available until Aug 31

Shared cabin Occupancy 6 - 1/4 bath (sink and toilet)

Lodge
$142.50
Available until Aug 31

Shared room Occupancy 3 - Full bath in room

Twin Oaks
$142.50
Available until Aug 31

Shared cabin Occupancy 3 - Full bath in room

Twin Pines
$142.50
Available until Aug 31

Shared cabin Occupancy 5 - Full bath in room

Day Pass
$55
Available until Aug 31

Enjoy the full Monday or Tuesday program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Evangelicals For Social Action Fresno Incorporated

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