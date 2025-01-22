Outback Night 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef

You'll start with the performance in the theatre at 5:30, followed by dinner from Outback Steakhouse in the multipurpose room at 6:45. If your child is in Mrs. Snider, Ms. Lake or Mrs. Murphy's kindergarten class, this is the show option for you! Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
You'll start with the performance in the theatre at 5:30, followed by dinner from Outback Steakhouse in the multipurpose room at 6:45. If your child is in Mrs. Snider, Ms. Lake or Mrs. Murphy's kindergarten class, this is the show option for you! Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
5:30 Show ONLY (SNIDER, LAKE, MURPHY)
$5
If you're unable to join us for dinner and want to see the 5:30 show, please choose this show only ticket. (At this show, Mrs. Snider, Ms. Lake and Mrs. Murphy's classes will be performing!) Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
If you're unable to join us for dinner and want to see the 5:30 show, please choose this show only ticket. (At this show, Mrs. Snider, Ms. Lake and Mrs. Murphy's classes will be performing!) Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
5:30 Dinner/6:45 Show (RODRIGUEZ & FUSS)
$20
You'll start with dinner from Outback Steakhouse in the multipurpose room at 5:30, followed by the performance in the theater at 6:45. If your child is in Mrs. Rodriguez or Mrs. Fuss's kindergarten class, this is the dinner & show option for you! Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
You'll start with dinner from Outback Steakhouse in the multipurpose room at 5:30, followed by the performance in the theater at 6:45. If your child is in Mrs. Rodriguez or Mrs. Fuss's kindergarten class, this is the dinner & show option for you! Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
6:45 Show Only (RODRIGUEZ & FUSS)
$5
If you're unable to join us for dinner and want to see the 6:45 show, please choose this show only ticket. (At this show, Mrs. Rodriguez and Mrs. Fuss's classes will be performing!) Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
If you're unable to join us for dinner and want to see the 6:45 show, please choose this show only ticket. (At this show, Mrs. Rodriguez and Mrs. Fuss's classes will be performing!) Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!