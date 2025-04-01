OUTCRY GOSPEL CONCERT 2025

Enjoy an unforgettable night of music, worship, and celebration with a General Admission ticket! This ticket grants you entry to the event, where you’ll experience exclusive live performances, uplifting praise, and an incredible atmosphere filled with faith and rhythm.
VIP Admission
$60
Upgrade your experience with a VIP Ticket! Enjoy premium seating right up front with the best view of the stage, plus early entry so you can skip the lines and settle in before the crowd. You'll also get exclusive access to meet the featured artists, snap some photos, and hang out in the VIP lounge for a more relaxed, luxury vibe. Light refreshments will also be served and of course, you’ll take home a VIP gift bag filled with souvenirs to remember the night!
Preferred Seating
$52
Experience the concert like never before! This ticket includes:
Front Row Seating – Get the best view in the house with exclusive front row access.
Early Admission – Skip the lines and enter the venue before doors open to the general public.
Meet & Greet – Enjoy a special moment with the band, including photo op!
Limited availability – make it unforgettable!
