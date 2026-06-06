🎬 Outdoor Movie Night: The Parent Trap at Farm to Fork!

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They tend to hitch a free ride like Meredith's hiking buddy – and here it's no different! Kiddos 2 and under are free.
“I love Oreos. At home, I eat them with... I eat them with peanut butter!” Entry for one child (ages 3–12) to enjoy the ultimate outdoor movie experience. (Children 2 and under are free).
Welcome to Camp Walden! Includes entry to the event for one adult (ages 13+). Bring your favorite camping chair or cozy blanket and get ready for a nostalgic night under the stars!
“Let's get together, yeah yeah yeah!” Save when you bring the whole crew! Covers entry for 2 Adults and up to 4 Kids. The perfect package for twins, lookalikes, or just a fun family night out.
“The shipping department's in London, the bottling plant's in Napa...” Treat yourself to the finer things in life (minus the lizard).
This premium experience includes:
- ONE ticket, regardless of age (each member of the family will need their own VIP ticket)
- Prime, reserved front-and-center seating (don't forget your own chair + blankets!)
- Naming rights to a future animal at Finding Eden (can specify species!)
- An exclusive Finding Eden x Farm to Fork Pizza sticker
- An extra tax-deductible donation directly to our Building Eden fund to help us hit our match!
A classic cheese thin-crust pizza!
Serves: 12" pizza serves 1-2 adults
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, & cheese thin-crust pizza!
Serves: 12" pizza serves 1-2 adults
Tomato sauce, sausage, & cheese thin-crust pizza!
Serving size: 12" pizza serves 1-2 adults
$
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