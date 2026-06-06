An outdoor movie night featuring "The Parent Trap" is advertised with event details in the foreground and a starry night sky in the background.
Finding Eden Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Finding Eden Rescue Inc

About this event

🎬 Outdoor Movie Night: The Parent Trap at Farm to Fork!

S193 Co Rd BB

Mondovi, WI 54755, USA

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🦎 Little Lizards (0 - 2 year olds)
Free

They tend to hitch a free ride like Meredith's hiking buddy – and here it's no different! Kiddos 2 and under are free.

🍫 The Oreo & Peanut Butter Pass (Youth)
$6

“I love Oreos. At home, I eat them with... I eat them with peanut butter!” Entry for one child (ages 3–12) to enjoy the ultimate outdoor movie experience. (Children 2 and under are free).

🏕️ Camp Walden General Admission (Adult)
$10

Welcome to Camp Walden! Includes entry to the event for one adult (ages 13+). Bring your favorite camping chair or cozy blanket and get ready for a nostalgic night under the stars!

👯 The Hallie & Annie Family Bundle
$40

“Let's get together, yeah yeah yeah!” Save when you bring the whole crew! Covers entry for 2 Adults and up to 4 Kids. The perfect package for twins, lookalikes, or just a fun family night out.

👑 The Meredith Blake VIP Experience
$25

“The shipping department's in London, the bottling plant's in Napa...” Treat yourself to the finer things in life (minus the lizard).

This premium experience includes:
- ONE ticket, regardless of age (each member of the family will need their own VIP ticket)

- Prime, reserved front-and-center seating (don't forget your own chair + blankets!)
- Naming rights to a future animal at Finding Eden (can specify species!)
- An exclusive Finding Eden x Farm to Fork Pizza sticker
- An extra tax-deductible donation directly to our Building Eden fund to help us hit our match!

🍕Pizza – CHEESE
$15

A classic cheese thin-crust pizza!

Serves: 12" pizza serves 1-2 adults

🍕Pizza – Pepperoni
$15

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, & cheese thin-crust pizza!

Serves: 12" pizza serves 1-2 adults

🍕Pizza – Sausage
$15

Tomato sauce, sausage, & cheese thin-crust pizza!

Serving size: 12" pizza serves 1-2 adults

Add a donation for Finding Eden Rescue Inc

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