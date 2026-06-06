🎬 Outdoor Movie Night: The Parent Trap at Farm to Fork!

“The shipping department's in London, the bottling plant's in Napa...” Treat yourself to the finer things in life (minus the lizard).



This premium experience includes:

- ONE ticket, regardless of age (each member of the family will need their own VIP ticket)

- Prime, reserved front-and-center seating (don't forget your own chair + blankets!)

- Naming rights to a future animal at Finding Eden (can specify species!)

- An exclusive Finding Eden x Farm to Fork Pizza sticker

- An extra tax-deductible donation directly to our Building Eden fund to help us hit our match!