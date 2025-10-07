Hosted by

Silent Auction: 2025 Brookvale Parent-Led 5th Grade Outdoor Science Camp

3400 Nicolet Ave, Fremont, CA 94536, USA

Big Al's $480 Party Package
$160

Starting bid

Gift certificate from Big Al's for $480 towards a kids or teens party package (e.g. Go Big Package = 12 guests; bowling 2 hrs, arcade play 45 min, pizza party, etc.). Two weeks notice required for reservations. Certificate expires 11/14/26.

Xmas on the Way by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Xmas on the Way - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Rake Leaves - Graham N.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Graham will rake your leaves around your property at an agreed upon date/time.

Golfland Family Pack
$40

Starting bid

1 Golfland Family Packs ($100 value Includes: 4 mini golf passes and two $15 play cards). Valid at Milpitas location only.

Pet Walk - Nandini G.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Nandini will walk your pet around the neighborhood for 30 minutes at an agreed upon date/time.

Car Wash - Sebastian E.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Sebastian will come to your residence to wash your car AND vacuum your car at an agreed upon date/time. Hose with water will need to be provided by bidder.

Trader Joe's Italian Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Trader Joe's Italian Basket (Value ~ $50) Includes: Green Olive Flats Italian Lingue Crackers, Coffee Jute reusable bag, Cranberry pistachio biscotti, Colossal Olives Stuffed with Garlic Cloves, Three Cheese Pomodoro Pasta Sauce, Organic extra virgin olive oil, Organic Rigatoni Pasta, Organic Italian Artisan Gigli Pasta, Bruschetta, Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce, Coffee Lover’s Espresso Beans

Gel Nails - Natalie R.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Natalie will paint your nails at an agreed upon date/time. Preferred nail polish will need to be provided by the bidder.

Brownies - David A.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader David will bake a decadent pan of brownies and deliver this baked treat to your residence or school.

Vitality Bowl Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Vitality Bowl Gift Card Value: $25

Vitality Bowl Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Vitality Bowl Gift Card Value: $25

Make-up - Natalie R.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Natalie will do your make-up at an agreed upon date/time. Preferred make-up will need to be provided by the bidder.

Mochi Cake - Remy Y.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Remy will bake a delicious Mochi Cake and deliver to your residence or school.

$35 Tandoori Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Tandoori Pizza Coupon for $35 off an order. Fremont location only.

Fall Is In the Air by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Fall Is In the Air - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Water Plants/Garden - Yikai L.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Yikai will water your plants and garden at an agreed upon date/date.

Banter Bookshop Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift basket (Value: $120) from Banter Bookshop. Includes The Official Harry Potter Cookbook, Moving Pictures by Darl Larsen, The Wild Robot by Peter Brown, Wicked by Gregory Maguire, Poorly Explained Movie Games

Chocolate Chip Cookies - Madison K.
$5

Starting bid

5th Grader Madison will bake scrumptious chocolate chip cookies and deliver this baked treat to your residence or school.

A Starry Night by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

A Starry Night - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag - Black/Purple
$5

Starting bid

Black, Purple, Green - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag

Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag - Purple
$5

Starting bid

Purple - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag

Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag - Orange
$5

Starting bid

Orange - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag

Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag - Black
$5

Starting bid

Black - Trader Joe's Mini Canvas Tote Bag

Summer Lily by Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Summer Lily - painting created by 5th Grader Eishita

Flower Candle - Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Flower Candle crafted by 5th Grader Eishita

Candle - Eishita N.
$5

Starting bid

Candle crafted by 5th Grader Eishita

Pizza Guys - 1 Large Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Free Large Specialty or any large pizza with 3 toppings. Value $33. Valid only at Fremont & San Leandro location. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/20/25.

Pizza Guys - 1 Large Pizza item
Pizza Guys - 1 Large Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Free Large Specialty or any large pizza with 3 toppings. Value $33. Valid only at Fremont & San Leandro location. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/20/25.

Pizza Guys - 1 Large Pizza item
Pizza Guys - 1 Large Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Free Large Specialty or any large pizza with 3 toppings. Value $33. Valid only at Fremont & San Leandro location. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/20/25.

