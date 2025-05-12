Outlaws League Dues

Monthly dues for an adult, rostering skater.
If you'd like to pay in advance for multiple months, add multiple to your cart.
Adult skater, non-rostering and partial attendance
$30
Adult skaters who do not plan to roster and are attending half or less of available practices per month.
Junior skater
$35
Monthly dues for ONE junior skater. If you have multiple children skating, please use the sibling/child of adult skater option for additional kids.
Sibling junior skater or child of adult skater
$20
Monthly dues for additional junior skaters who are siblings, or monthly dues for the child of a rostered, adult skater.
Adult rostered skater and coach
$35
Adult rostered skater who is also a coach.
Adult new skater program
$85
Cost of the 3 month long Misfits adult new skater program.
Adult new skater program - Buddy discount!
$75
Cost of the 3 month long Misfits adult new skater program when you bring a buddy!
Juniors new skater program
$80
Cost of the 2 month long Bandits juniors new skater program
Injured adult skater
$30
Reduced dues for injured, rostering adult skater
Drop in skater
$10
Visiting, non-rostering skater drop in fee per practice
Fugitives 101 drop in fee
$5
Drop in skater fee for the Fugitives 101 program, per practice
Other
free
If your dues arrangement is not listed, or you need to add an additional amount please use the "Add a donation for Auburn Outlaws Roller Derby" option at the bottom to pay a custom amount. At check out, you will be able to add a note for your custom amount.
