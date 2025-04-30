Outlaws Roller Chuckwagon & Bake Sale

Nachos are $5, when available.
Hot dogs are $5, when available
Scoop of chili ON your nachos or hotdog is $1, when available
All basic sides and desserts are $1, unless otherwise specified.
All drinks from the Chuckwagon are $1, unless otherwise specified.
Liquid IV packets $2 each, when available
If there is an item not on the list above, please send a "donation" for the value of that item below!
