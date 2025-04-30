Outlaws Roller Chuckwagon & Bake Sale

Nachos item
Nachos
$5

Nachos are $5, when available.

Hot dog item
Hot dog
$5

Hot dogs are $5, when available

Scoop of Chili ON nachos/hotdog item
Scoop of Chili ON nachos/hotdog
$1

Scoop of chili ON your nachos or hotdog is $1, when available

Side: Chips item
Side: Chips
$1

All basic sides and desserts are $1, unless otherwise specified.

Side: Dessert item
Side: Dessert
$1

All basic sides and desserts are $1, unless otherwise specified.

Drinks item
Drinks
$1

All drinks from the Chuckwagon are $1, unless otherwise specified.

Liquid IV item
Liquid IV
$2

Liquid IV packets $2 each, when available

Item not on list item
Item not on list
free

If there is an item not on the list above, please send a "donation" for the value of that item below!

$

