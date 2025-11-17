Outstanding Educators Award

Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting polls are from January 1st to March 31st and the award recipient will be announced on April 15.The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1 to March 31 and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31 and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
Each nomination/vote is $5 and will help the Partnership continue to service Lincoln & Gaston counties.
The applicant with the most votes will win the $1,000 award.
The voting process: Each applicant will have their essay presented to the public from January 1st to March 31st and will receive votes from the public.
The voting poll ends on March 31st and will be tallied and announced by April 15th.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!