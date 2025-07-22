Heritage Dinner Sponsorship

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA

Platinum item
Platinum
$10,000

10 Complimentary Dinner Tickets,Place Marketing Materials and Banners at Heritage Dinner, Full Page Ad (Front or Back) in Program Booklet, all other tier benefits included

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

8 Complimentary Dinner Tickets, Recognition during Dinner Opening Remarks, Name & Logo on LDEP website with link to your website, Name & Logo in two Post-Dinner Member Communications, Large Name & Logo on Signage and Press release, Full Page Ad in Program Booklet, Two Email Blasts to LDEP Membership

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000

6 Complimentary Dinner Tickets, Recognition during Opening Remarks, Name & Logo in two Post-Dinner Member Communications, Medium Name & Logo on Signage and Press Releases, Full Page Ad in Program Booklet, One Email Blast to LDEP membership.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

4 Complimentary Dinner Tickets, Recognition during Dinner Opening Remarks, Name & Logo on LDEP Website with Link to your Website, Name & Logo in two Post-Dinner Member Communication, Name & Logo on Signage and Press Releases, 1/2 Page Ad in Program Booklet

Copper Sponsorship
$500

2 Complimentary Dinner Tickets, Name in Program, Name & Logo on LDEP Website with Link to your Website, Name & Logo in one Post-Dinner Member Communication, 1/4 Page Ad in Program Booklet

Supporter
$350

1 Complimentary Dinner Ticket, Name in Program, Name & Logo on LDEP Website with Link to your Website, Name & Logo in one Post-Dinner Member Communication

Back Cover Page Ad
$1,500

5.5"wide x 8.5"high

(5.75" x 8.75") with bleed

Interior Full Page Ad
$1,000

5.5" wide x 8.5"high

(5.75" x 8.75") with bleed

Interior Half Page Ad
$500

5.5" wide x 4.25" high

(5.75 x 4.50) with bleed

Interior Quarter
$250

2.75" wide x 4.25" high

(3" x 4.5") with bleed

