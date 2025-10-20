Hosted by

Project Graduation-OV Cup

About this event

Project Graduation - OV Cup 2026

10555 N La Cañada Dr

Oro Valley, AZ 85737, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

One Foursome

Hole sponsor signs on two (2) courses

12 raffle Tickets

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Two Foursomes

Hole Sponsor Signs on two (2) courses

24 Raffle Tickets

Diamond Sponsorship
$4,000

Three Foursomes

Tee Sponsor signs on both Courses

Driving Range/Practice Green Banner

Mulligan Packets + 60 Raffle Tickets

Premier Sponsorship
$6,000

Four Foursomes

Tee Sponsor Signs on Both Courses

Driving Range/Practice Green Banner

Mulligan Packets + 90 Raffle Tickets

Golf Foursome
$700

One Foursome


Tee Sponsorship
$150

1 Tee on one course $150

1 Tee on Both Courses $300

Individual Golfer
$175

Golf, lunch & dinner

Birdie Bundle
$40

1 Mulligan

1 Get out of Bunker - Free Use

1 Free Ball Toss use (Not on Green)

1 one- time-use "close enough" (string will be given)

2 Raffle Tickets

Mulligans
$5

an unofficial "do-over" in casual golf that allows a player to replay a shot they did not like, without penalty. only 2 can be purchased/golfer

Golf Poker
$20
Wine Pull
$20
Raffle Ticket
$5

one raffle ticket

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

5 raffle tickets

