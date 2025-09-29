Ovations Dance Repertory Company Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four (4) General Admission Tickets:
The Florida Aquarium
Expires 10/25/26
Rated among the best aquariums in America, The Florida Aquarium welcomes visitors to experience a wide variety of aquatic and terrestrial animals with the goal of building awareness and inspiring conservation action.
Experience wildlife like nowhere else! Voted one of USA Today’s 10 Best Zoos in the country and 13-time winner of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, ZooTampa offers one-of-a-kind experiences that connect people to wildlife and each other in fun and immersive ways.
Two (2) Zoo Tampa
General Admission Tickets
Valid Until: 08/27/2026
Four (4) for a Round of Golf
The Eagles Golf Club & Cart Rental
Valid Weekdays Anytime
Saturday, Sunday and Holidays after 12pm
Expires 4/30/25
The most unique 36-hole golf facility in Tampa, FL. The Eagles Golf Club has set the standard of excellence for public access golf in the Tampa market. Located in the prestigious Eagles community, the club offers two distinctly different 18 hole challenges in the Lakes or Forest course.
Admission for two (2) to a
Two-Hour (2 hour) pottery workshop
Expires July 1st 2026
During the workshop, you'll craft and paint a cup, vase, or bowl using a pottery wheel. Enjoy guidance, one pound of clay, access to all studio tools, colored glaze, bisque, and glaze firing.
Four (4) 30-minute private music lessons with an expert instructor.
or
One (1) week of
summer music camp at either of Rockatar’s state-of-the-art studio locations.
The Rockatar team teaches expert music lessons in a fun way helping our students to learn music, but also to build students’ performance skills and self-confidence.
One (1) night stay in a
Classic King Room
Expires 10/25/26
Reservation is based on availability. Advanced reservation required.
With touches of the past echoed by a vintage-inspired design, guests will enjoy comfort and connectivity amidst a relaxed palette. Artisan pantry featuring anything but ordinary delectable provisions. Premium bedding with pillow top mattress and a soft duvet will be all the lullaby you’ll need.
Admission for two (2)
Complimentary Sightseeing Cruise:
StarLite Majesty Dining Yacht, StarLite Sapphire Dining Yacht or Dolphin Racer
Food & Beverage services are NOT included with the promotional gift. Meal purchase is optional for
StarLite Dining Yachts. Not valid on Saturday evenings. Minimum passenger counts
may be required before promotional passes are accepted. May not be redeemed for cash. Advanced reservations required
Expires: 10/31/2026
Four (4) thirty-minute piano lessons &
variety of music learning supplies
Enrich your life with an art form as old as time itself. Mrs. Ivanka and Ms. Emi, piano teachers, strive to build love for music through hard work, discipline, knowledge and creativity. Our teaching goal is to bring each student to the highest possible standard of playing and making music alive.
Four (4) Guest Passes
Welcome to the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, where art comes to life! As a cultural hub in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, the MFA offers a diverse collection of world-class art, immersive exhibitions, and inspiring programs for all ages.
3 Daughters Brewing Gift Basket:
$25 Brew Bucks
Two (2) pint glasses
Variety of beer
Redeemable for seven (7) night stay in luxury VRBO vacation home located on Crystal Beach
Four (4) bedroom home- sleeps 8-9
Bookings must be made from Nov 1 2025 to December 1 2026
Blackout Dates Apply
Relax and enjoy making memories in your own peaceful, waterfront oasis on Crystal Beach. Spend the days on the beautiful white sand beaches, boating to the stunning barrier islands or biking the local trail followed up by the best poolside sunsets in your own back yard!
Full listing description can be found here https://www.vrbo.com/3025040?dateless=true
One (1) 60 minute Photography Session
with Shalimar Photography
Valid for 6-months.
An unforgettable professional photography session that lets you capture life’s most beautiful moments in stunning detail. Whether it’s a family portrait, special celebration, or personal milestone, this session offers a luxury experience and timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Luxe Wine Tasting for four (4)
featuring eight exotic wines
We passionately believe that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections, setting the table for a life well lived. We invite you to join us for an experience filled with memorable moments built upon food, wine, and friendship. Cheers!
Five (5) free Pilates classes at any TPK location in the Bay Area.
Join us for a Pilates class in Tampa at the area’s top destination for group Pilates classes in a small, safe, and friendly environment.
We teach 175+ Pilates classes across our three Tampa Pilates studios weekly in South Tampa, Westchase, and Tampa Heights, catering to all ages, body types, and skill levels.
We create joy through movement.™
#93 Gage Gonclaves Autographed
Lightning Hat
Take home a piece of Tampa Bay Lightning history with this hat personally signed by rising star Gage Goncalves. Fresh off his breakout NHL season, Gage is quickly becoming a fan favorite for his grit and playmaking ability. Whether you’re a lifelong Bolts fan or a collector of future legends, this exclusive signed hat is the perfect keepsake to show your team pride.
Six-month (6) membership for a party of five (5)
Must be redeemed at MOSI admissions counter by January 25, 2026
Ignite your curiosity with this exclusive experience at the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) in Tampa! Perfect for families or science lovers of all ages, MOSI offers hands-on exhibits, planetarium shows, and exciting STEM adventures that make learning come alive.
Fifty (50) units of Botox,
the only approved treatment to temporarily improve the appearance of both moderate to severe frown lines between the brows and crow’s feet lines in adults
Tre MedSpa, is a full service medical spa. Our friendly, supportive staff will help you reach your beauty goals using the most advanced non-invasive skin corrective technology and professional grade skin care products available. Experience Tre Med Spa and enjoy enhanced beauty at any age.
Redeemable for one (1) Platinum Hydrafacial
Hydrafacial offers 7 personalized therapies in each treatment, addressing a full spectrum of skin concerns and revealing the best skin of your life after just one visit.
Tre MedSpa, is a full service medical spa. Our friendly, supportive staff will help you reach your beauty goals using the most advanced non-invasive skin corrective technology and professional grade skin care products available. Experience Tre Med Spa and enjoy enhanced beauty at any age.
One (1) authentic Tampa Bay Bucaneers jersey signed by Rookie NFL Star Emeka Egbuka.
Plus a behind the scenes tour at Raymond James stadium with AGM Mike Greenberg
Cheer on the hometown heroes in their 50th season! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers a powerhouse team known for their grit, passion, and championship spirit. Show your pride for this legendary team that keeps Tampa Bay firing the cannons!
In 2007, two best friends dreamed up the first World of Beer in a little neighborhood called Westchase in Tampa, FL. What started as one of craft beers original bottle shops, has grown to be a gathering place for beer explorers & food lovers alike. So find great conversation, drink the best craft beers, cheer on your favorite team, and start making memories!
This ultimate beverage bundle includes a selection of refreshing beers, a handy bottle opener, and a $50 gift card to stock up on your favorites. Whether you’re hosting friends or relaxing after a long day, this basket is the perfect way to raise a glass and unwind!
Redeemable for 1 (one) month membership to Westchase Sitters
Expires 4/1/2026
Westchase Sitters was created for families in need of safe, trusted sitters when they need them most. A woman own business that specializes in babysitting, overnight babysitting, event babysitting and pet sitting.
Inspire creativity & imagination with this curated basket of Usborne Books celebrating the performing arts! Perfect for young dancers, actors, and musicians, this collection is filled with beautifully illustrated stories and engaging activities that bring the magic of the stage to life. A wonderful way to encourage confidence, self-expression, and a lifelong love of the arts!
Cheer on the Bronx Bombers with tickets to a New York Yankees Spring Training game right here in Tampa! This ultimate fan package includes memorobilia and items that ar e sure to delight any baseball lover in your family
Two (2) tickets to Yankees Spring Training Game
Yankees Baseball Hat
Aaron Judge Bobblehead
The Tampa Tarpons are the exciting Single-A affiliate of the legendary New York Yankees, bringing big-league energy to the heart of Tampa. Fans enjoy an up-close, family-friendly baseball experience filled with rising stars and hometown pride. From the crack of the bat to the fun at the park, every Tarpons game is a hit!
Twenty (20) tickets to a Tampa Tarpons in a Luxury Suite
Various Tampa Tarpons Merch
