Ovations Dance Repertory Company Silent Auction

4 Tickets to Florida Aquarium item
4 Tickets to Florida Aquarium
$100

Four (4) General Admission Tickets:

The Florida Aquarium

Expires 10/25/26

Rated among the best aquariums in America, The Florida Aquarium welcomes visitors to experience a wide variety of aquatic and terrestrial animals with the goal of building awareness and inspiring conservation action.

2 General Admission Tickets to Zoo Tampa item
2 General Admission Tickets to Zoo Tampa
$50

Experience wildlife like nowhere else! Voted one of USA Today’s 10 Best Zoos in the country and 13-time winner of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, ZooTampa offers one-of-a-kind experiences that connect people to wildlife and each other in fun and immersive ways.

Two (2) Zoo Tampa

General Admission Tickets

Valid Until: 08/27/2026

Foursome of golf at Eagles Golf Club item
Foursome of golf at Eagles Golf Club
$275

Four (4) for a Round of Golf

The Eagles Golf Club & Cart Rental

Valid Weekdays Anytime

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays after 12pm

Expires 4/30/25


The most unique 36-hole golf facility in Tampa, FL. The Eagles Golf Club has set the standard of excellence for public access golf in the Tampa market. Located in the prestigious Eagles community, the club offers two distinctly different 18 hole challenges in the Lakes or Forest course.

Create something special at Muddy Potter item
Create something special at Muddy Potter
$50

Admission for two (2) to a

Two-Hour (2 hour) pottery workshop

Expires July 1st 2026

During the workshop, you'll craft and paint a cup, vase, or bowl using a pottery wheel. Enjoy guidance, one pound of clay, access to all studio tools, colored glaze, bisque, and glaze firing.

Learn to be a Rockstar at Rockatar Music Academy and Studio item
Learn to be a Rockstar at Rockatar Music Academy and Studio
$150

Four (4) 30-minute private music lessons with an expert instructor.

or

One (1) week of

summer music camp at either of Rockatar’s state-of-the-art studio locations.

The Rockatar team teaches expert music lessons in a fun way helping our students to learn music, but also to build students’ performance skills and self-confidence.

Fenway Hotel One (1) Night Stay item
Fenway Hotel One (1) Night Stay
$150

One (1) night stay in a

Classic King Room

Expires 10/25/26

Reservation is based on availability. Advanced reservation required.


With touches of the past echoed by a vintage-inspired design, guests will enjoy comfort and connectivity amidst a relaxed palette. Artisan pantry featuring anything but ordinary delectable provisions. Premium bedding with pillow top mattress and a soft duvet will be all the lullaby you’ll need.

See the Sites on the Starlite Cruise item
See the Sites on the Starlite Cruise
$35

Admission for two (2)

Complimentary Sightseeing Cruise:

StarLite Majesty Dining Yacht, StarLite Sapphire Dining Yacht or Dolphin Racer

Food & Beverage services are NOT included with the promotional gift. Meal purchase is optional for

StarLite Dining Yachts. Not valid on Saturday evenings. Minimum passenger counts

may be required before promotional passes are accepted. May not be redeemed for cash. Advanced reservations required

Expires: 10/31/2026

Learn to play piano with Academy Piano Studio item
Learn to play piano with Academy Piano Studio
$70

Four (4) thirty-minute piano lessons &

variety of music learning supplies

Enrich your life with an art form as old as time itself. Mrs. Ivanka and Ms. Emi, piano teachers, strive to build love for music through hard work, discipline, knowledge and creativity. Our teaching goal is to bring each student to the highest possible standard of playing and making music alive.

Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg item
Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg
$25

Four (4) Guest Passes

Welcome to the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, where art comes to life! As a cultural hub in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, the MFA offers a diverse collection of world-class art, immersive exhibitions, and inspiring programs for all ages.

Enjoy locally brewed craft beer item
Enjoy locally brewed craft beer
$25

3 Daughters Brewing Gift Basket:

$25 Brew Bucks

Two (2) pint glasses

Variety of beer

Gulf front 7 night vacation home item
Gulf front 7 night vacation home
$3,500

Redeemable for seven (7) night stay in luxury VRBO vacation home located on Crystal Beach

Four (4) bedroom home- sleeps 8-9

Bookings must be made from Nov 1 2025 to December 1 2026

Blackout Dates Apply

Relax and enjoy making memories in your own peaceful, waterfront oasis on Crystal Beach. Spend the days on the beautiful white sand beaches, boating to the stunning barrier islands or biking the local trail followed up by the best poolside sunsets in your own back yard!

Full listing description can be found here https://www.vrbo.com/3025040?dateless=true

Capture your most precious moments with Shalimar Photography item
Capture your most precious moments with Shalimar Photography
$150

One (1) 60 minute Photography Session

with Shalimar Photography

Valid for 6-months.


An unforgettable professional photography session that lets you capture life’s most beautiful moments in stunning detail. Whether it’s a family portrait, special celebration, or personal milestone, this session offers a luxury experience and timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.

Find your next favorite wine at Cooper's Hawk item
Find your next favorite wine at Cooper's Hawk
$50

Luxe Wine Tasting for four (4)

featuring eight exotic wines

We passionately believe that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections, setting the table for a life well lived. We invite you to join us for an experience filled with memorable moments built upon food, wine, and friendship. Cheers!

Get fit with the Pilates Krewe item
Get fit with the Pilates Krewe
$125

Five (5) free Pilates classes at any TPK location in the Bay Area.


Join us for a Pilates class in Tampa at the area’s top destination for group Pilates classes in a small, safe, and friendly environment.

We teach 175+ Pilates classes across our three Tampa Pilates studios weekly in South Tampa, Westchase, and Tampa Heights, catering to all ages, body types, and skill levels.

We create joy through movement.™

Tampa Bay Lightning Autographed Hat item
Tampa Bay Lightning Autographed Hat
$25

#93 Gage Gonclaves Autographed

Lightning Hat

Take home a piece of Tampa Bay Lightning history with this hat personally signed by rising star Gage Goncalves. Fresh off his breakout NHL season, Gage is quickly becoming a fan favorite for his grit and playmaking ability. Whether you’re a lifelong Bolts fan or a collector of future legends, this exclusive signed hat is the perfect keepsake to show your team pride.

Museum of Science and Industry- 6 Month Membership item
Museum of Science and Industry- 6 Month Membership
$45

Six-month (6) membership for a party of five (5)

Must be redeemed at MOSI admissions counter by January 25, 2026

Ignite your curiosity with this exclusive experience at the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) in Tampa! Perfect for families or science lovers of all ages, MOSI offers hands-on exhibits, planetarium shows, and exciting STEM adventures that make learning come alive.

Reverse the signs of aging at Tre Med Spa item
Reverse the signs of aging at Tre Med Spa
$300

Fifty (50) units of Botox,

the only approved treatment to temporarily improve the appearance of both moderate to severe frown lines between the brows and crow’s feet lines in adults


Tre MedSpa, is a full service medical spa. Our friendly, supportive staff will help you reach your beauty goals using the most advanced non-invasive skin corrective technology and professional grade skin care products available. Experience Tre Med Spa and enjoy enhanced beauty at any age.

Pamper yourself at Tre Med Spa item
Pamper yourself at Tre Med Spa
$150

Redeemable for one (1) Platinum Hydrafacial

Hydrafacial offers 7 personalized therapies in each treatment, addressing a full spectrum of skin concerns and revealing the best skin of your life after just one visit.

Tre MedSpa, is a full service medical spa. Our friendly, supportive staff will help you reach your beauty goals using the most advanced non-invasive skin corrective technology and professional grade skin care products available. Experience Tre Med Spa and enjoy enhanced beauty at any age.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey & Behind the Scenes Tour item
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey & Behind the Scenes Tour
$200

One (1) authentic Tampa Bay Bucaneers jersey signed by Rookie NFL Star Emeka Egbuka.

Plus a behind the scenes tour at Raymond James stadium with AGM Mike Greenberg

Cheer on the hometown heroes in their 50th season! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers a powerhouse team known for their grit, passion, and championship spirit. Show your pride for this legendary team that keeps Tampa Bay firing the cannons!

World of Beer Gift Basket item
World of Beer Gift Basket
$25

In 2007, two best friends dreamed up the first World of Beer in a little neighborhood called Westchase in Tampa, FL. What started as one of craft beers original bottle shops, has grown to be a gathering place for beer explorers & food lovers alike. So find great conversation, drink the best craft beers, cheer on your favorite team, and start making memories!

This ultimate beverage bundle includes a selection of refreshing beers, a handy bottle opener, and a $50 gift card to stock up on your favorites. Whether you’re hosting friends or relaxing after a long day, this basket is the perfect way to raise a glass and unwind!

One (1) month membership to Westchase Sitters item
One (1) month membership to Westchase Sitters
$20

Redeemable for 1 (one) month membership to Westchase Sitters

Expires 4/1/2026

Westchase Sitters was created for families in need of safe, trusted sitters when they need them most. A woman own business that specializes in babysitting, overnight babysitting, event babysitting and pet sitting.

Usborne Book Basket item
Usborne Book Basket
$25

Inspire creativity & imagination with this curated basket of Usborne Books celebrating the performing arts! Perfect for young dancers, actors, and musicians, this collection is filled with beautifully illustrated stories and engaging activities that bring the magic of the stage to life. A wonderful way to encourage confidence, self-expression, and a lifelong love of the arts!

Yankees Gift Basket with Two (2) Spring Training Tickets item
Yankees Gift Basket with Two (2) Spring Training Tickets
$60

Cheer on the Bronx Bombers with tickets to a New York Yankees Spring Training game right here in Tampa! This ultimate fan package includes memorobilia and items that ar e sure to delight any baseball lover in your family

Two (2) tickets to Yankees Spring Training Game

Yankees Baseball Hat

Aaron Judge Bobblehead

Tampa Tarpons Luxury Suite item
Tampa Tarpons Luxury Suite
$45

The Tampa Tarpons are the exciting Single-A affiliate of the legendary New York Yankees, bringing big-league energy to the heart of Tampa. Fans enjoy an up-close, family-friendly baseball experience filled with rising stars and hometown pride. From the crack of the bat to the fun at the park, every Tarpons game is a hit!

Twenty (20) tickets to a Tampa Tarpons in a Luxury Suite

Various Tampa Tarpons Merch

