Overflow Apparel

Offered by
🧥 Adult Hoodies
Stay warm and share your faith with our cozy adult hoodies, also available in multiple sizes and styles.
Every purchase helps share the message of Overflow Church throughout our community. Order your favorite today and wear your faith proudly!
👕 Adult T-Shirts
Adult shirts are available in sizes Small through 3XL, with four unique styles to choose from (see photos). Each design proudly features the Overflow Church logo on the front and our mission statement on the back.
👕 Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirts
Adult shirts are available in sizes Small through 3XL, with four unique styles to choose from (see photos). Each design proudly features the Overflow Church logo on the front and our mission statement on the back. (Image Coming Soon)
Children’s Shirts
Available in sizes from Small to Large, our children’s shirts come in one classic style: the Overflow Church logo on the front and the message “Love God, Love People, Love Altoona” on the back.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!