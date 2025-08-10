Overflow: Life Recovery

Offered by
As a complement to The Life Recovery Bible (more than 800,000 copies sold), The Life Recovery Workbook leads the recovering addict into reflection and practical application. By placing the 12 steps of recovery into a firm biblical context, the workbook brings scriptural principles into personal focus. Contemporary “Recovery Profiles,” expanded descriptions of each of the 12 steps, and open-ended questions work in unison with The Life Recovery Bible. Far more than just teaching about the 12 steps, the workbook is a guide to an in-depth working of the steps, making the principles of recovery come alive for “one day at a time” living.
A life-changing resource for the Twelve Step journey, for anyone who struggles with addictions or dependencies—or wants to help someone who does. From the creators of the popular Life Recovery series that has guided millions of readers back to health and wholeness, now comes the ultimate recovery book—written from a Christian viewpoint. Recovery pioneers Stephen Arterburn and David Stoop bring a biblical perspective to the Twelve Steps of Life Recovery. They share real-life, personal accounts of people on the road to recovery; biblical stories and verses to support readers in their journey; and powerful principles that offer hope for the future. Whether using the book alone or as a companion to the popular Life Recovery Bible, this is an essential resource for anyone wanting to walk closer with God through recovery, as well as for their counselors, pastors, and loved ones.
Inspired by the best-selling Life Recovery Bible, The Life Recovery Journal provides users with a vehicle for sorting through, internalizing, and documenting their journey towards recovery via 52 guided entries, based on the Twelve Steps. The journal offers readers two different approaches to the material (seasonal and monthly), both of which are complemented by the following: Introductory readings based on information found in the Life Recovery Bible and Workbook, specially-selected Scripture verses, questions for personal reflection, sidebar prompts, and prayer starters. The Life Recovery Journal asks open-ended, thought provoking questions to encourage introspective responses. It encourages the active integration of the Bible and the Twelve Steps into daily life. It provides helpful writing prompts to encourage deeper thinking. The open format provides participants with plenty of journaling space, as well as room for notes and Bible references.
Inspired by the Life Recovery Bible, The Life Recovery Devotional takes readers on a devotional journey through the Twelve Steps, with thirty inspiring and encouraging meditations from Scripture for each step along the road to recovery. Opens with a complete listing of the Twelve Steps. Also features helpful and encouraging Bible verses from the New Living Translation.
The Life Recovery Bible is the #1–selling recovery Bible with over 3 million copies in print. This Bible for addiction points to God himself as the primary source of recovery with essential tools and features that help free people from the grip of addiction. It is widely used in tangent with the 12 Step recovery programs, in correctional facilities, and by individuals seeking help taking their life back from behaviors and substances that have held them captive.
This Second Edition of The Life Recovery Bible is updated with new articles on addiction recovery as well as a step-by-step life recovery meeting guide for leaders. This NLT Bible is essential to anyone starting or running recovery groups at church or in the community. The Second Edition works seamlessly with the original version. This allows users of both editions to communicate easily with each other regarding the location of notes and other features.
