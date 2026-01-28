Overseas Press Club of America's Memberships

Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.

This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.





Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes: