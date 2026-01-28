Overseas Press Club of America's Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
Thank you for your application to the OPC!
New members must pay a $25 initiation fee.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.
This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.
Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:
No expiration
Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.
This category includes foreign correspondents who are on assignment abroad as full-time staff members of established news organizations and frequently published freelancers and stringers employed abroad by established news organizations.
Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:
Valid until May 7, 2027
Living Overseas
Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.
This category includes foreign correspondents who are on assignment abroad as full-time staff members of established news organizations and frequently published freelancers and stringers employed abroad by established news organizations.
Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity outside of the US, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:
No expiration
Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.
This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.
Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:
Valid until May 7, 2027
Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.
This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.
Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:
Valid until May 7, 2027
Registered student in a graduate or undergraduate journalism school.
No expiration
Affiliate membership may be offered by one or more members of the Board of Governors to those whose business or professional work involves a close relationship with or interest in the field of journalism and to diplomatic or other government officials whose association with the Club will advance its objectives
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