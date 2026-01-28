Overseas Press Club of America

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Overseas Press Club of America

About the memberships

Overseas Press Club of America's Memberships

New Members Initiation Fee
$25

No expiration

Thank you for your application to the OPC!

New members must pay a $25 initiation fee.

Active/ Associate Resident
$375

Valid until May 7, 2027

Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.

This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.


Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:

  • journalists employed by government owned news organizations.
  • public information and public relations representatives of agencies of national governments or intergovernmental organizations.
  • professional editors, publishers and agents of nonfiction books, especially those dealing with international affairs.
  • current representatives of non-profit organizations involved with newsworthy activities of interest to the Club.
  • journalism professors.
Active/ Associate Non-Resident
$175

No expiration

Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.

This category includes foreign correspondents who are on assignment abroad as full-time staff members of established news organizations and frequently published freelancers and stringers employed abroad by established news organizations.


Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:

  • journalists employed by government owned news organizations.
  • public information and public relations representatives of agencies of national governments or intergovernmental organizations.
  • professional editors, publishers and agents of nonfiction books, especially those dealing with international affairs.
  • current representatives of non-profit organizations involved with newsworthy activities of interest to the Club.
  • journalism professors.
Active/ Associate Overseas
$175

Valid until May 7, 2027

Living Overseas


Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.

This category includes foreign correspondents who are on assignment abroad as full-time staff members of established news organizations and frequently published freelancers and stringers employed abroad by established news organizations.


Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity outside of the US, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:

  • journalists employed by government owned news organizations.
  • public information and public relations representatives of agencies of national governments or intergovernmental organizations.
  • professional editors, publishers and agents of nonfiction books, especially those dealing with international affairs.
  • current representatives of non-profit organizations involved with newsworthy activities of interest to the Club.
  • journalism professors.
Active/ Associate Young (30-34)
$100

No expiration

Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.

This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.


Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:

  • journalists employed by government owned news organizations.
  • public information and public relations representatives of agencies of national governments or intergovernmental organizations.
  • professional editors, publishers and agents of nonfiction books, especially those dealing with international affairs.
  • current representatives of non-profit organizations involved with newsworthy activities of interest to the Club.
  • journalism professors.
Active/ Associate Young (29 and under)
$20

Valid until May 7, 2027

Active: Candidates must be presently engaged in journalistic work as their principal professional activity and source of earned income.

This category includes working journalists, foreign correspondents, stringers and freelancers as well as publishers, editors, reporters, writers, columnists, bloggers, photographers camerapeople, newscasters, commentators and others of equivalent position and editorial authority.


Associate: Candidates must not be currently working in a full-time journalistic capacity, but having previously accumulated minimum of two years with established news organizations.This includes:

  • journalists employed by government owned news organizations.
  • public information and public relations representatives of agencies of national governments or intergovernmental organizations.
  • professional editors, publishers and agents of nonfiction books, especially those dealing with international affairs.
  • current representatives of non-profit organizations involved with newsworthy activities of interest to the Club.
  • journalism professors.
Student (non-voting)
$20

Valid until May 7, 2027

Registered student in a graduate or undergraduate journalism school.

Affiliate (non-voting)
$500

No expiration

Affiliate membership may be offered by one or more members of the Board of Governors to those whose business or professional work involves a close relationship with or interest in the field of journalism and to diplomatic or other government officials whose association with the Club will advance its objectives

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