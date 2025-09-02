Overtown Business Association

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Overtown Business Association

About the memberships

Overtown Business Association - OBA - Membership

OBA Individual Member
$100

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association Individual Membership

OBA Small Business Membership
$200

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association Small size Business

(1-10 employees) Membership

OBA Medium Business Membership
$500

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association Medium size Business

(11-50 employees) Membership

OBA Large Business Membership
$1,000

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association Large size

(50+ employees) Membership

OBA Nonprofit "Grassroots Ally"
$200

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Grassroots Ally

(Annual Rev. under $100,000)

OBA Nonprofit "Community Partner"
$300

No expiration

Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Community Partner

(Annual Rev. $100,000-$499,999)

OBA Nonprofit "Civic Collaborator"
$500

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Civic Collaborator

(Annual Rev. $500,000-$999,999)

OBA Nonprofit "Institutional Leader"
$1,000

Valid until April 7, 2027

Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Institutional Leader

(Annual Rev. $1,000,000+)

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