Overtown Business Association - OBA - Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association Individual Membership
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association Small size Business
(1-10 employees) Membership
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association Medium size Business
(11-50 employees) Membership
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association Large size
(50+ employees) Membership
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Grassroots Ally
(Annual Rev. under $100,000)
No expiration
Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Community Partner
(Annual Rev. $100,000-$499,999)
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Civic Collaborator
(Annual Rev. $500,000-$999,999)
Valid until April 7, 2027
Overtown Business Association for Nonprofit Organizations Institutional Leader
(Annual Rev. $1,000,000+)
$
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