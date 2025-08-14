Offered by

Oley Valley Elementary School Pto

About this shop

OVES PTO 2025 Spirit Wear Sale

T-shirts size youth small-adult XL item
T-shirts size youth small-adult XL
$17

color options: blue, black, gray

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.


**currently out of youth small blue t-shirts**

T-shirts adult 2XL item
T-shirts adult 2XL
$19

color options: blue, black, gray

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

Hoodies youth small-adult XL item
Hoodies youth small-adult XL
$31

color options: blue, black, gray

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

Hoodies 2XL item
Hoodies 2XL
$33

color options: blue, black, gray

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

Crewnecks Adult small-XL item
Crewnecks Adult small-XL
$25

color options: blue, black, gray

no youth options available

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

Crewnecks adult 2XL item
Crewnecks adult 2XL
$27

color options: blue, black, gray

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

Long Sleeve Adult T-Shirts sm-XL item
Long Sleeve Adult T-Shirts sm-XL
$22

color options: blue, black, gray

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

baseball hats item
baseball hats
$20

color options: blue or black

Please indicate color and size in the question section prior to check out.

Beanie hat item
Beanie hat
$20
Hair Scrunchies item
Hair Scrunchies
$5
Athletic Headband item
Athletic Headband
$6
socks item
socks
$5

Please indicate your shoe size in the question section prior to check out.

Scarf item
Scarf
$20
Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$5
Silicone Cup item
Silicone Cup
$5

Tall cup or goblet option available. Please indicate choice in question section prior to check out.

Build Your Own Lynx Kit item
Build Your Own Lynx Kit
$15

Stuffed lynx shell that includes the stuffing and outfit for your very own Oley lynx!

Magnet item
Magnet
$5
Sticker item
Sticker
$3
Towel item
Towel
$18
Blanket item
Blanket
$25
Stud earrings item
Stud earrings
$10
Small Dangles item
Small Dangles
$12
Large Dangles item
Large Dangles
$14

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!