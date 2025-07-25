Football Concessions

Nachos item
Nachos
$4

Cheese nachos with option of chili and jalapenos.

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3

Hot Dog with option of chili, cheese and jalapenos.

Frito Pie item
Frito Pie
$3

Fritos, chili, cheese and jalapenos served straight out of a single-serving bag.

Pizza Slice item
Pizza Slice
$3

Pepperoni pizza by the slice

Dill Pickle item
Dill Pickle
$2

One jumbo dill pickle

Chips item
Chips
$1

Bag of chips, assorted varieties.

Popcorn item
Popcorn
$3

2 oz. bag of popcorn

Candy item
Candy
$2

Choice of assorted Candy

Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$3

Choice of blue or pink

Soft drinks item
Soft drinks
$3

Choice of Coke products

Powerade item
Powerade
$3

Choice of Powerade flavor

Dasani Water item
Dasani Water
$3

20 oz. bottle

Clacking Fans item
Clacking Fans
$10

Large, foldable hand fan that makes a loud, crisp sound when snapped open and closed. Great for adding to the high energy in the stands and for keeping cool!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!