Oviedo Masonic Lodge No. 243

Offered by

Oviedo Masonic Lodge No. 243

About the memberships

Oviedo Lodge #243 Memberships

Full Membership
$287.30

Valid until June 29 at EDT

Yearly Dues $230.00

Voluntary Distribution to Masonic Home $7.30

Voluntary Contribution to Building Fund: $25.00

Voluntary Contribution to Charity Fund: $25.00

Membership Dues Only
$230

Valid until June 29 at EDT

Yearly Membership Dues Only $230.00

Donation to Masonic Home
$7.30

No expiration

LYPMGC for the Masonic Home

Oviedo Lodge Charity Fund
$25

No expiration

Oviedo Lodge Charity Fund

Oviedo Lodge Building Fund
$25

No expiration

Support our Lodge Building with your donation.

Lodge Reinstatement Fee
$370

No expiration

Rule 4.04 of the Oviedo Masonic Lodge Bylaws state:

The fee required at time of application for reinstatement shall be two year’s dues. (ACCEPTED AND APPROVED)

Current basic dues are $185/year.

Free for reinstatement is $370.00


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