Oviedo Lodge #243 Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until June 29 at EDT
Yearly Dues $230.00
Voluntary Distribution to Masonic Home $7.30
Voluntary Contribution to Building Fund: $25.00
Voluntary Contribution to Charity Fund: $25.00
Valid until June 29 at EDT
Yearly Membership Dues Only $230.00
No expiration
LYPMGC for the Masonic Home
No expiration
Oviedo Lodge Charity Fund
No expiration
Support our Lodge Building with your donation.
No expiration
Rule 4.04 of the Oviedo Masonic Lodge Bylaws state:
The fee required at time of application for reinstatement shall be two year’s dues. (ACCEPTED AND APPROVED)
Current basic dues are $185/year.
Free for reinstatement is $370.00
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