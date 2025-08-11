OVMS Band Online Payment Store 2025-26

Offered by
Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare pays for: Books issued, Sheet Music, Disney Performing Arts workshop Trip, FBA Music Performance Assessment Performance, and other costs to operate the band program.
Beginning Fairshare pays for: Winning Rhythms Book, Accent on Achievement Book, Fundamentals of Theory Book, Sheet Music, and other costs to operate the band program.
Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare pays for: Books issued, Sheet Music, Universal Studios STARS workshop Trip, FBA Music Performance Assessment Performance, and other costs to operate the band program.
School rental fee for students using a school owned instrument.
Girls wear a solid black flutter dress. Tuba Girls will wear Palazzo pants and solid black flutter top. Fitting and hemming included.
Boys wear a white, wing-tipped tuxedo shirt, and black tuxedo pants. the tuxedo pants are adjustable up to 3 inches. Fitting and hemming included.
Boys Tuxedo Shirt Only - If your child needs the full uniform package, please use the above payment option.
Boys Tuxedo Pants Only - If your child needs the full uniform package, please use the above payment option. Price includes fitting and hemming.
Please indicate the size you would like when you complete your order.
