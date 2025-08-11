Oak View MS Band Boosters, Inc.

Offered by

Oak View MS Band Boosters, Inc.

About this shop

OVMS Band Online Payment Store 2025-26

Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare Payment Plan- Pymt #1 or #2 item
Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare Payment Plan- Pymt #1 or #2
$83

Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare pays for: Books issued, Sheet Music, Disney Performing Arts workshop Trip, FBA Music Performance Assessment Performance, and other costs to operate the band program.

Concert/Symphonic Band - Total Payment item
Concert/Symphonic Band - Total Payment
$250

Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare pays for: Books issued, Sheet Music, Disney Performing Arts workshop Trip, FBA Music Performance Assessment Performance, and other costs to operate the band program.

Beginning Band Fairshare item
Beginning Band Fairshare
$100

Beginning Fairshare pays for: Winning Rhythms Book, Accent on Achievement Book, Fundamentals of Theory Book, Sheet Music, and other costs to operate the band program.

Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare Payment Plan - Payment #3 item
Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare Payment Plan - Payment #3
$84

Concert/Symphonic Band Fairshare pays for: Books issued, Sheet Music, Universal Studios STARS workshop Trip, FBA Music Performance Assessment Performance, and other costs to operate the band program.

OVMS School Instrument Rental item
OVMS School Instrument Rental
$100

School rental fee for students using a school owned instrument.

Girls Uniform Concert Dress item
Girls Uniform Concert Dress
$65

Girls wear a solid black flutter dress. Tuba Girls will wear Palazzo pants and solid black flutter top. Fitting and hemming included.

Boys Full Uniform Package item
Boys Full Uniform Package
$65

Boys wear a white, wing-tipped tuxedo shirt, and black tuxedo pants. the tuxedo pants are adjustable up to 3 inches. Fitting and hemming included.

Boys Tuxedo Shirt Only item
Boys Tuxedo Shirt Only
$27.50

Boys Tuxedo Shirt Only - If your child needs the full uniform package, please use the above payment option.

Boys Tuxedo Pants Only item
Boys Tuxedo Pants Only
$37.50

Boys Tuxedo Pants Only - If your child needs the full uniform package, please use the above payment option. Price includes fitting and hemming.

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$10

Please indicate the size you would like when you complete your order.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!