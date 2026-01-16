OVU National Medal of Honor Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable escape to Universal Orlando Resort™ — where world-class theme parks, immersive entertainment, and incredible hotels come together for the ultimate vacation experience.
This exciting package includes:
🎢 Four (4) 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets
Enjoy same-day access to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™, home to blockbuster attractions, thrilling rides, and immersive worlds inspired by your favorite films and stories.
🏨 Complimentary 3-Night Hotel Stay
Enjoy a three-night stay in a standard room at one of the following Universal Orlando Resort hotels:
Each hotel offers its own unique atmosphere — from retro beach vibes to sleek modern design — all just minutes from the parks.
✨ Exclusive Hotel Guest Benefits
Universal hotel guests receive special perks, including Early Park Admission to select theme parks (with valid theme park ticket).
Hotel award valid:
May 1, 2026 – May 1, 2027
Blackout dates apply, including but not limited to:
Additional details:
Full redemption instructions will be provided to the winning bidder. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET
Starting bid
Step into the heart of baseball history with an unforgettable New York Yankees home game experience at Yankee Stadium.
Enjoy a premium day at the ballpark with insider access and great seats — perfect for longtime fans or anyone looking to experience Yankees baseball in an elevated way.
Watch batting practice from the field, then take in the game from excellent lower-level seats in one of the most iconic sports venues in the world.
This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a true behind-the-scenes Yankees experience — from batting practice to first pitch. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET
Starting bid
Step into the heart of baseball history with an unforgettable New York Yankees home game experience at Yankee Stadium.
Enjoy a premium day at the ballpark with insider access and great seats — perfect for longtime fans or anyone looking to experience Yankees baseball in an elevated way.
Watch batting practice from the field, then take in the game from excellent lower-level seats in one of the most iconic sports venues in the world.
This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a true behind-the-scenes Yankees experience — from batting practice to first pitch. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET
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