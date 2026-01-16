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About this event

OVU National Medal of Honor Silent Auction

🌴 Universal Orlando Resort™ Getaway for Four item
🌴 Universal Orlando Resort™ Getaway for Four item
🌴 Universal Orlando Resort™ Getaway for Four
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable escape to Universal Orlando Resort™ — where world-class theme parks, immersive entertainment, and incredible hotels come together for the ultimate vacation experience.

This exciting package includes:

🎢 Four (4) 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets
Enjoy same-day access to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™, home to blockbuster attractions, thrilling rides, and immersive worlds inspired by your favorite films and stories.

🏨 Complimentary 3-Night Hotel Stay
Enjoy a three-night stay in a standard room at one of the following Universal Orlando Resort hotels:

  • Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort
  • Universal Aventura Hotel
  • Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites
  • Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites
  • Universal Stella Nova Resort
  • Universal Terra Luna Resort

Each hotel offers its own unique atmosphere — from retro beach vibes to sleek modern design — all just minutes from the parks.

✨ Exclusive Hotel Guest Benefits
Universal hotel guests receive special perks, including Early Park Admission to select theme parks (with valid theme park ticket).

💰 Estimated Value: $1,500

📅 Important Details & Blackout Dates

Hotel award valid:
May 1, 2026 – May 1, 2027

Blackout dates apply, including but not limited to:

  • 2026: May 22–24; July 3–5; November 25–28; December 18–31
  • 2027: January 1–2; March 19–April 4

Additional details:

  • Three nights must be used consecutively
  • No Saturday night stays permitted
  • Theme park admission required for park entry
  • Reservations must be made in advance and are subject to availability
  • No cash value; non-transferable

Full redemption instructions will be provided to the winning bidder. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET

⚾ New York Yankees Game Day Experience #1 item
⚾ New York Yankees Game Day Experience #1
$100

Starting bid

Step into the heart of baseball history with an unforgettable New York Yankees home game experience at Yankee Stadium.

Enjoy a premium day at the ballpark with insider access and great seats — perfect for longtime fans or anyone looking to experience Yankees baseball in an elevated way.

🎟️ This Experience Includes:

  • Two (2) tickets to a Yankees home game of your choice
  • Field passes for batting practice
  • Seats located between Sections 116–124
  • Estimated ticket value: $135–$170 per ticket

Watch batting practice from the field, then take in the game from excellent lower-level seats in one of the most iconic sports venues in the world.

⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Each listing represents one complete game experience
  • Packages must be bid on separately
  • Game selection subject to availability
  • Excludes Opening Day and Yankees vs. Mets or Dodgers games

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a true behind-the-scenes Yankees experience — from batting practice to first pitch. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET

⚾ New York Yankees Game Day Experience #2 item
⚾ New York Yankees Game Day Experience #2
$100

Starting bid

Step into the heart of baseball history with an unforgettable New York Yankees home game experience at Yankee Stadium.

Enjoy a premium day at the ballpark with insider access and great seats — perfect for longtime fans or anyone looking to experience Yankees baseball in an elevated way.

🎟️ This Experience Includes:

  • Two (2) tickets to a Yankees home game of your choice
  • Field passes for batting practice
  • Seats located between Sections 116–124
  • Estimated ticket value: $135–$170 per ticket

Watch batting practice from the field, then take in the game from excellent lower-level seats in one of the most iconic sports venues in the world.

⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Each listing represents one complete game experience
  • Packages must be bid on separately
  • Game selection subject to availability
  • Excludes Opening Day and Yankees vs. Mets or Dodgers games

This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a true behind-the-scenes Yankees experience — from batting practice to first pitch. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET

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