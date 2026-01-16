OVU National Medal of Honor Silent Auction

Get ready for an unforgettable escape to Universal Orlando Resort™ — where world-class theme parks, immersive entertainment, and incredible hotels come together for the ultimate vacation experience.

This exciting package includes:

🎢 Four (4) 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets

Enjoy same-day access to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™, home to blockbuster attractions, thrilling rides, and immersive worlds inspired by your favorite films and stories.

🏨 Complimentary 3-Night Hotel Stay

Enjoy a three-night stay in a standard room at one of the following Universal Orlando Resort hotels:

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal Aventura Hotel

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites

Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn & Suites

Universal Stella Nova Resort

Universal Terra Luna Resort

Each hotel offers its own unique atmosphere — from retro beach vibes to sleek modern design — all just minutes from the parks.

✨ Exclusive Hotel Guest Benefits

Universal hotel guests receive special perks, including Early Park Admission to select theme parks (with valid theme park ticket).

💰 Estimated Value: $1,500

📅 Important Details & Blackout Dates

Hotel award valid:

May 1, 2026 – May 1, 2027

Blackout dates apply, including but not limited to:

2026: May 22–24; July 3–5; November 25–28; December 18–31

2027: January 1–2; March 19–April 4

Additional details:

Three nights must be used consecutively

No Saturday night stays permitted

Theme park admission required for park entry

Reservations must be made in advance and are subject to availability

No cash value; non-transferable

Full redemption instructions will be provided to the winning bidder. Bidding will close May 1 at 12pm ET