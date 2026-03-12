OWAHN In Bloom

Hosted by
About this event
16 premium seats (2 Tables)
Podium recognition
Full-page ad in program
4 dedicated social media spotlight posts
Spotlight in monthly newsletter pre- and post-event
Professional group photo
Scholarship Contribution:
$2,500 of sponsorship goes directly to scholarship fund
Social media and website recognition in 2027 scholarship materials
8 Premium Seats (1 Table) + 4 additional seats
Podium recognition
Full-page ad in program
3 dedicated social media spotlight posts
Professional group photo
Scholarship Contribution:
$1,500 of sponsorship goes directly to scholarship fund
Social media and website recognition in 2027 scholarship materials
8 seats (1 Table) + 2 Additional Tickets
Half-page ad in program
2 dedicated social media spotlight posts
Professional group photo
Scholarship Contribution:
$500 of sponsorship goes directly to scholarship fund
Social media and website recognition in 2027 scholarship materials
8 seats (1 Table)
Quarter-page ad in program
1 dedicated social media spotlight post
Professional group photo
1 seat
An opportunity to network with industry leading professionals and network
Sponsor the awards for WAHNderful Woman of the Year, and Mentor/Mentee of the Year
Sponsor the cookies for the event! A sticker on a cookie bag that says “A treat for later from [Company Name]”
Sponsor the centerpieces! Card at each table saying “Florals sponsored by [Company Name]”
Sign that says “Coffee provided by [Company Name]” at brewing
station.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!