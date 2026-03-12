Ohio Womens Affordable Housing Network

Hosted by

Ohio Womens Affordable Housing Network

About this event

OWAHN In Bloom

1 Capitol Sq

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

Blossom Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

16 premium seats (2 Tables)

Podium recognition

Full-page ad in program

4 dedicated social media spotlight posts

Spotlight in monthly newsletter pre- and post-event

Professional group photo

Scholarship Contribution:

$2,500 of sponsorship goes directly to scholarship fund

Social media and website recognition in 2027 scholarship materials

Carnation Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

8 Premium Seats (1 Table) + 4 additional seats

Podium recognition

Full-page ad in program

3 dedicated social media spotlight posts

Professional group photo


Scholarship Contribution:

$1,500 of sponsorship goes directly to scholarship fund

Social media and website recognition in 2027 scholarship materials

Cultivating Growth Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

8 seats (1 Table) + 2 Additional Tickets

Half-page ad in program

2 dedicated social media spotlight posts

Professional group photo

Scholarship Contribution:

$500 of sponsorship goes directly to scholarship fund

Social media and website recognition in 2027 scholarship materials

Perennial Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 seats (1 Table)

Quarter-page ad in program

1 dedicated social media spotlight post

Professional group photo

General Admission
$100

1 seat

An opportunity to network with industry leading professionals and network

Awards Sponsor
$750

Sponsor the awards for WAHNderful Woman of the Year, and Mentor/Mentee of the Year

Buckeye Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the cookies for the event! A sticker on a cookie bag that says “A treat for later from [Company Name]”

Flourish Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor the centerpieces! Card at each table saying “Florals sponsored by [Company Name]”

Caffeine Station
$1,000

Sign that says “Coffee provided by [Company Name]” at brewing

station.

Add a donation for Ohio Womens Affordable Housing Network

$

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