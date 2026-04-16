The Oconomowoc Woman's Club

Hosted by

The Oconomowoc Woman's Club

About this event

OWC 2026 Style Show Sponsorship Opportunities

Champagne Sponsor
$750

Be the first sponsor our guests see when they walk through the door and receive their complimentary glass of champagne (n/a available).

Runway Sponsor
$1,500

Our raised runway has space for a 3'x10' banner and we are offering TWO sponsorships (one for each side)

Food Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of our food stations (4 available) with a 24x36 sign displayed among the eats and decor at the station.

Bar Sponsor
$500

We have two bars available at The Valerie with two sponsorships at each. Want to sponsor a whole bar? Double your sponsorship for elevated visibility at the most popular spot.

Printing Sponsor
$1,000

Get your logo on all printed materials at the event with "printing sponsored by" tagline.

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Be our event sponsor - with your logo on all the tickets and increased mentions within the event program AND on social media leading up to the event.

Table Sponsor
$250

Have your logo and business information displayed at one of our guest tables in the centerpiece with a 8x10" foam sign with your QR code.

Add a donation for The Oconomowoc Woman's Club

$

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