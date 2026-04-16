OWC 2026 Style Show Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Be the first sponsor our guests see when they walk through the door and receive their complimentary glass of champagne (n/a available).
Our raised runway has space for a 3'x10' banner and we are offering TWO sponsorships (one for each side)
Sponsor one of our food stations (4 available) with a 24x36 sign displayed among the eats and decor at the station.
We have two bars available at The Valerie with two sponsorships at each. Want to sponsor a whole bar? Double your sponsorship for elevated visibility at the most popular spot.
Get your logo on all printed materials at the event with "printing sponsored by" tagline.
Be our event sponsor - with your logo on all the tickets and increased mentions within the event program AND on social media leading up to the event.
Have your logo and business information displayed at one of our guest tables in the centerpiece with a 8x10" foam sign with your QR code.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!