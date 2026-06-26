A woman on horseback holding a flag with "OWDTA" on it gallops in front of a map of Oregon, with mountains and trees in the background, celebrating 35 years of the Oregon Women's Drill Team Association.

Hosted by

Oregon Women's Drill Team Association, OWDTA

About this event

Sales closed

OWDTA's Silent Auction 2026

American Flag wall decor item
American Flag wall decor
$30

Starting bid

Handmade wooden American Flag wall decor, just in time for the big 250-year celebration on July 4th!

Estimated value: $150-200

Donated by Justin Graves and Heather Wilcox

Horse Essentials Bundle item
Horse Essentials Bundle item
Horse Essentials Bundle item
Horse Essentials Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Wilco Bucket filled with tons of stuff!

  • Matching Western Bridle & Reins
  • Cotton roping reins
  • Fly sheet
  • Pommel bag
  • SMB's
  • Western bit
  • Wither strap
  • Spur straps
  • Bucket hook & 2 types of bucket hangers
  • 2 pairs bells boots
  • small travel mug
  • squeegee & bathing brush

Estimated Value: $400

Donated by Dawn Wair & The Rhinestones Drill Team

Artisan Creations Barrel item
Artisan Creations Barrel item
Artisan Creations Barrel
$45

Starting bid

½ barrel planter

Bag of planting soil

Custom earrings – created by A to Z Ranch Designs

Custom Mirror - created and donated by A to Z Ranch Designs

Magnesium Lotion

Candle

Wax Melt

Homemade 2 jars of salsa and 2 jars of jam

Homemade Sourdough Loaf

Homemade box of custom cookies –

Rope Art – Created by Knotty Baker

Gypsy Cowgirl custom shirt

Burt’s Bees gift bag

Charcuterie board


Estimated value: $400

Donated by Firestorm Drill Team, A to Z Ranch Designs, Knotty Baker, and Gypsy Cowgirl

Dog Lover Basket item
Dog Lover Basket
$30

Starting bid

Large metal basket filled with:

  • dog bowl
  • 4 dog lover decorations
  • dogs treats
  • dog chews & toys
  • Furbo Mini 360
  • Dog Poo Bags
  • Ball Thrower
  • Dog blanket
  • Forever Dog Life book

Estimated value: $150

Donated by Latigo N Lace Drill Team

BBQ Kit item
BBQ Kit
$20

Starting bid

BBQ Kit includes:

  • Large cookie sheet
  • Propane
  • BBQ cooking tools
  • BBQ sauce & seasonings
  • BBQ wood pellet

Estimated value: $75-100

Donated by Denim & Pearls Drill Team

Ice Cream, You Scream, We ALL Scream for ICE CREAM! item
Ice Cream, You Scream, We ALL Scream for ICE CREAM!
$20

Starting bid

Ice Cream Lover Bundle includes:

  • Ice cream maker
  • Bowls, scoop, spoons and straws
  • Sprinkles & toppings
  • Cones
  • Ice cream containers
  • Ice cream themed kitchen towel

Estimated Value: $75

Donated by VELOCITY Mounted Drill Team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!