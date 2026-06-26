OWDTA's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Handmade wooden American Flag wall decor, just in time for the big 250-year celebration on July 4th!
Estimated value: $150-200
Donated by Justin Graves and Heather Wilcox
Starting bid
Wilco Bucket filled with tons of stuff!
Estimated Value: $400
Donated by Dawn Wair & The Rhinestones Drill Team
Starting bid
½ barrel planter
Bag of planting soil
Custom earrings – created by A to Z Ranch Designs
Custom Mirror - created and donated by A to Z Ranch Designs
Magnesium Lotion
Candle
Wax Melt
Homemade 2 jars of salsa and 2 jars of jam
Homemade Sourdough Loaf
Homemade box of custom cookies –
Rope Art – Created by Knotty Baker
Gypsy Cowgirl custom shirt
Burt’s Bees gift bag
Charcuterie board
Estimated value: $400
Donated by Firestorm Drill Team, A to Z Ranch Designs, Knotty Baker, and Gypsy Cowgirl
Starting bid
Large metal basket filled with:
Estimated value: $150
Donated by Latigo N Lace Drill Team
Starting bid
BBQ Kit includes:
Estimated value: $75-100
Donated by Denim & Pearls Drill Team
Starting bid
Ice Cream Lover Bundle includes:
Estimated Value: $75
Donated by VELOCITY Mounted Drill Team
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