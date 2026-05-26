OWEA Flag - Rainbow Rooftops, designed by Matt Taylor

LIMITED EDITION of 26 for 2026!

Previously this was available for $65 as a double sided print on heavy knitted polyester. This time it's a lighter weight, SIGNED, single sided print of Matt Taylor's iconic design for $40.

ORDER NOW for pickup at 2514 Parkwood porch (text ahead at 419-768-6455) on June 4, just before FESTIVAL, or at the info booth at festival. Limited edition, first come first served, any remaining items will be sold at the information booth.