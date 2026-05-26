OWEA Flag - Rainbow Rooftops, designed by Matt Taylor

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LIMITED EDITION of 26 for 2026!
Previously this was available for $65 as a double sided print on heavy knitted polyester. This time it's a lighter weight, SIGNED, single sided print of Matt Taylor's iconic design for $40.
ORDER NOW for pickup at 2514 Parkwood porch (text ahead at 419-768-6455) on June 4, just before FESTIVAL, or at the info booth at festival. Limited edition, first come first served, any remaining items will be sold at the information booth.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!