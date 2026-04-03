OWEA Splendour for Sancha Throne Auction

Named for QUEEN SANCHA, this Royal seat features our departing Queen, Christine Palmer. *This item is a sponsorship of one of our outgoing Royals, King Christine Palmer. It DOES NOT INCLUDE a dinner seat for you. Your support helps honor and celebrate this year’s departing Royal Court. Benefit! Your name/logo will be prominently displayed at the event, in addition to on the menu.
Named for QUEEN SANCHA, this Royal seat features our departing Queen, Christine Palmer. *This item is a sponsorship of one of our outgoing Royals, King Christine Palmer. It DOES NOT INCLUDE a dinner seat for you. Your support helps honor and celebrate this year’s departing Royal Court. Benefit! Your name/logo will be prominently displayed at the event, in addition to on the menu.
Seat of WAMBA: Sponsor an Outgoing Royal
$200
Starting bid
Named for KING WAMBA, this Royal seat features our departing King, Dave Kosmyna, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is a sponsorship of one of our outgoing Royals, King Christine Palmer. It DOES NOT INCLUDE a dinner seat for you. Your support helps honor and celebrate this year’s departing Royal Court. Benefit! Your name/logo will be prominently displayed at the event, in addition to on the menu.
Named for KING WAMBA, this Royal seat features our departing King, Dave Kosmyna, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is a sponsorship of one of our outgoing Royals, King Christine Palmer. It DOES NOT INCLUDE a dinner seat for you. Your support helps honor and celebrate this year’s departing Royal Court. Benefit! Your name/logo will be prominently displayed at the event, in addition to on the menu.
Seat of Cleopatra
$150
Starting bid
Named for Cleopatra VII. Last Pharaoh of Egypt, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Cleopatra VII. Last Pharaoh of Egypt, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Elizabeth II
$150
Starting bid
Named for Queen Elizabeth II, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Queen Elizabeth II, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Victoria
$150
Starting bid
Named for Queen Victoria, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Queen Victoria, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Catherine the Great
$150
Starting bid
Named for Catherine the Great, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Catherine the Great, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Elizabeth I
$150
Starting bid
Named for Elizabeth I, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Elizabeth I, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Marie Antoinette
$150
Starting bid
Named for Marie Antoinette, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Marie Antoinette, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Wu Zetian
$150
Starting bid
Named for Wu Zetian, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Wu Zetian, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Empress Joséphine
$150
Starting bid
Named for Empress Joséphine, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Empress Joséphine, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Isabella I of Castile
$150
Starting bid
Named for Isabella I of Castile, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Isabella I of Castile, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Empress Dowager Cixi
$150
Starting bid
Named for Empress Dowager Cixi, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Empress Dowager Cixi, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Alexander the Great
$150
Starting bid
Named for Alexander the Great, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Alexander the Great, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Genghis Khan
$150
Starting bid
Named for Genghis Khan, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Genghis Khan, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of King Tutankhamun
$150
Starting bid
Named for King Tutankhamun, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for King Tutankhamun, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Julius Caesar
$150
Starting bid
Named for Julius Caesar, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Julius Caesar, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Louis XIV
$150
Starting bid
Named for Louis XIV, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Louis XIV, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Napoleon I
$150
Starting bid
Named for Napoleon I, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Napoleon I, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Charlemagne
$150
Starting bid
Named for Charlemagne, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Charlemagne, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Qin Shi Huang
$150
Starting bid
Named for Qin Shi Huang, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Qin Shi Huang, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Ramses II
$150
Starting bid
Named for Ramses II, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Ramses II, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Seat of Suleiman the Magnificent
$150
Starting bid
Named for Suleiman the Magnificent, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
Named for Suleiman the Magnificent, this Royal seat can be yours for the evening, includes a 9-course feast served by Old West End neighbors. *This item is for one seat at the Royal Court Dinner, including your place at the table and the full meal. This is an attendee ticket, not a sponsorship.
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