OWL Spring Mixer, 2026

This ticket is for OWL Members. If you are a non-member/guest, please book the Guest ticket.





Due to the venue's RSVP timeline, tickets are non-refundable past April 14, 2026.





note: The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits. At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs. The voluntary donation is not required.