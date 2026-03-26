OWL Spring Mixer, 2026

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About this event
2909 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
This ticket is for OWL Members. If you are a non-member/guest, please book the Guest ticket.
Due to the venue's RSVP timeline, tickets are non-refundable past April 14, 2026.
note: The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits. At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs. The voluntary donation is not required.
We look forward to welcoming you to our event!
Due to the venue's RSVP timeline, tickets are non-refundable past April 14, 2026.
note: The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits. At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs. The voluntary donation is not required.
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