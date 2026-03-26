Organization of Women Leaders

Hosted by

Organization of Women Leaders

About this event

Sales closed

OWL Spring Mixer, 2026

OUTRIGGER CANOE CLUB

2909 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

OWL Member
$50

This ticket is for OWL Members. If you are a non-member/guest, please book the Guest ticket.


Due to the venue's RSVP timeline, tickets are non-refundable past April 14, 2026.


note:  The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits.  At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs.  The voluntary donation is not required.

Non-Member, Guest
$60

We look forward to welcoming you to our event!


Due to the venue's RSVP timeline, tickets are non-refundable past April 14, 2026.


note:  The Zeffy platform is designed for nonprofits.  At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to make a donation (additional 17%) to help cover their operational costs.  The voluntary donation is not required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!