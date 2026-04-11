Parkside Economic Development Corporation

Hosted by

Parkside Economic Development Corporation

About this event

Own a Piece of Art, Change a Future - 2026

Graduation item
Graduation
$850

Starting bid

“Graduation” reflects themes of growth, achievement, and transition. As a hand-enhanced giclée, the piece combines fine art printing with the artist’s direct touch, making each version uniquely finished.


Size: 24 x 30 inches

Gallery Price: $2,500

Starting Bid: $850


Proceeds from this auction directly support ParksideEDC’s financial literacy programs and help provide students with the education and foundation they need for college, trade school, or career pathways.

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