Own a Piece of Art, Change a Future - 2026

“Graduation” reflects themes of growth, achievement, and transition. As a hand-enhanced giclée, the piece combines fine art printing with the artist’s direct touch, making each version uniquely finished.





Size: 24 x 30 inches

Gallery Price: $2,500

Starting Bid: $850





Proceeds from this auction directly support ParksideEDC’s financial literacy programs and help provide students with the education and foundation they need for college, trade school, or career pathways.