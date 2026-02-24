Owosso Pride Inc

Hosted by

Owosso Pride Inc

About this event

Owosso Pride 2026 Sponsorship

224 Curwood Castle Dr

Owosso, MI 48867, USA

Title Sponsor
$4,000
  • Sponsor name listed as “Pride in the Park 2026: Presented by SPONSOR NAME”
  • Sponsor logo included on all Pride in the Park
  • 2026 signage, digital and printed materials
  • Sponsor name listed at performance tent
  • Public recognition mentioned during the Festival by DJ
  • Exclusive Owosso Pride Swag Bag
  • Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival
Diamond Level Sponsor
$1,500
  • Sponsor name listed at performance tent
  • Sponsor name listed on 2 lawn signs to be placed at Festival
  • Public recognition mentioned during the Festival by DJ
  • Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival
  • Exclusive Owosso Pride Swag Bag
Gold Level Sponsor
$500

Popular for businesses and organizations to show their Superstar Ally status!

  • Public recognition mentioned during the Festival
  • Sponsor name listed on 2 lawn signs to be placed at Festival
  • Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival
Friend of the Festival
$250

Perfect sponsorship for individuals and families!

  • Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival
Drag Queen Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship of these specific items will include day of festival signage at appropriate location during Pride in the Park 2026 and Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival.

Tents, Tables, Chairs Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship of these specific items will include day of festival signage at appropriate location during Pride in the Park 2026 and Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival.

Flag Giveaway Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship of these specific items will include day of festival signage at appropriate location during Pride in the Park 2026 and Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival.

PortaJohns Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship of these specific items will include day of festival signage at appropriate location during Pride in the Park 2026 and Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival.

Hand Washing Station & Trash Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship of these specific items will include day of festival signage at appropriate location during Pride in the Park 2026 and Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival.

Hospitality Area Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship of these specific items will include day of festival signage at appropriate location during Pride in the Park 2026 and Sponsor name listed on our social media & marketing of Festival.

Add a donation for Owosso Pride Inc

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