OWV Second Annual Golf Tournament

Your name or company name will be featured in print on one tee sign. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Luncheon Sponsor
$2,500
Only two available! Your name or logo will be featured prominently as the lead sponsor on the event banner and on each individual table at the luncheon. Includes a foursome as well! We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized, and for names of golfers in your foursome.
Breakfast Sponsor
$500
Limited to 3! Your name or logo will be featured prominently on the breakfast pastries table at registration, and on the event banner. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Golfer Goodie Bag Sponsor
$500
Limited to 3! Your name or logo will be featured prominently on each golfer goodie bag, and on the event banner. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Snacks At The Turn Sponsor
$500
Limited to 3! Your name or logo will be featured prominently with snacks at the turn, and on the event banner. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Practice Green Sponsor
$250
Limited to 4! Your name or logo will be featured prominently on the practice green, and on the event banner. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Air Cannon Sponsor
$250
Limited to 4! Your name or logo will be featured prominently on the tee with the air cannon, and on the event banner. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$250
Limited to 4! Your name or logo will be featured prominently on the beverage cart, and on the event banner. We will contact you for more information on how you wish to be recognized.
Add a donation for Outdoors With Veterans
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!