Oxbow Spring Carnival

Wristbands include unlimited access to all carnival games—play as much as you like! Each wristband also covers one visit to each premium activity: Fish Bowl Toss, Photo Booth, Balloon Animal, Cotton Candy, and Face Paint.

All participating children must have their own wristband. Adults only need a wristband if they plan to play games; otherwise, they may purchase tickets for premium activities separately. Additional tickets for premium activities will be available for purchase only at the carnival for $2 each.