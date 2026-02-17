Oxford Junior Wildcats

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Oxford Junior Wildcats

About this raffle

Oxford Junior Wildcats 2026 Sponsorship

Sideline Club
$250

Golf outing hole sponsor

OJW Window sticker

Monthly Newsletter Shoutout

Tailgate Club
$500

*Includes Sideline Club plus:

Game announcement

Website Sponsor Link

Name on all game day banners

Monthly Newsletter Shoutout

Wildcat Club
$1,000

*Includes Tailgate Club Plus:

Recognition Plaque

50% Golf Foursome

Promotional table at select OJW Events

Monthly Newsletter Shoutout

End Zone Club
$2,500

*Includes Wildcat Club plus:

1 foursome in Golf Outing

Retire helmet & Plaque

Social Media Sponsor Blast

No volunteer requirements for registered Child(ren)

Monthly Newsletter Shoutout

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!