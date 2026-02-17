Oxford Junior Wildcats 2026 Sponsorship

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About this raffle
Golf outing hole sponsor
OJW Window sticker
Monthly Newsletter Shoutout
*Includes Sideline Club plus:
Game announcement
Website Sponsor Link
Name on all game day banners
Monthly Newsletter Shoutout
*Includes Tailgate Club Plus:
Recognition Plaque
50% Golf Foursome
Promotional table at select OJW Events
Monthly Newsletter Shoutout
*Includes Wildcat Club plus:
1 foursome in Golf Outing
Retire helmet & Plaque
Social Media Sponsor Blast
No volunteer requirements for registered Child(ren)
Monthly Newsletter Shoutout
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!