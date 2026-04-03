Oxnard Ruff Ryders Buck-N-Smoke Weekend

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Packages includes
Note:
All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.
ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Packages includes
Note:
All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.
ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!
Cigar Lounge entey and one ciger (Saturday Night Only)
Note:
All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.
ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!
Note:
All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.
ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!
Note:
All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.
ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!