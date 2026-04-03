Oxnard Ruff Ryders Buck-N-Smoke Weekend

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Packages includes

Bull Ride

Saturady Night Event

Food

2 Drink Tickets

Souvenir

A Cigar at the Cigar Lounge provided by drawmobilelounge.com (Saturday Night Only)

Note:

All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.