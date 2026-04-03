Oxnard Ruff Ryders

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Oxnard Ruff Ryders

About this event

Oxnard Ruff Ryders Buck-N-Smoke Weekend

2101 W Vineyard Ave

Oxnard, CA 93036, USA

VIP Package with Cigar Lounge
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

Packages includes

  • Bull Ride
  • Saturady Night Event
  • Food
  • 2 Drink Tickets
  • Souvenir
  • A Cigar at the Cigar Lounge provided by drawmobilelounge.com (Saturday Night Only)

Note:

All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.

ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!

Weekend Package
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Packages includes

  • Bull Ride
  • Saturady Night Event
  • Food
  • 2 Drink Tickets
  • Souvenir

Note:

All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.

ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!

Cigar Lounge ( Saturday Night Only)
$25

Cigar Lounge entey and one ciger (Saturday Night Only)




Note:

All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.

ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!

Bull Ride (Adullts)
$10

Note:

All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.

ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!

Bull Ride (Kids)
$5

Note:

All Sale are Final, there will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstance. If you cannot make the event, please have someone from your chapter/market pick up your packet. We WILL NOT be mailing any packets.

ALL SALE ARE FINAL NO REFUNNDS!!!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!