Oxtoberfest Hütte Stay at the Musk Ox Farm Raffle!

For the first time ever we are raffling off one night stays in each of our four on-site cabins the night of Oxtoberfest!





Each cabin can host a raffle winner and one guest so you can Oxtoberfest it up without immediate worries of getting back on the road right after!





These cabin stays also include reserved front-row parking before, during, and after the event.





Raffle winners will be notified September 25th, one week before Oxtoberfest.





This does not include event tickets! Tickets to Oxtoberfest must be purchased separately!