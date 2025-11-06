OYM 3v3 Tournament & Fair Registrations & Fee Payments

This registration covers one team for the 3v3 Tournament. Teams may have 3–5 players and one coach/chaperone. After registering, please follow up via email to confirm your team roster and receive your check-in details. Teams are placed into a bracket once confirmation is received.
Includes:
Standard Table Option (no backdrop or dividers)
This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources.
Includes:
Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.
Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.
Standard Table Option (no backdrop or dividers)
This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources.
Includes:
Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.
Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.
Booth Display Option
This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources and includes a larger branded presence in the Resource Fair area.
Includes:
Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.
Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.
Booth Display Option
This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources and includes a larger branded presence in the Resource Fair area.
Includes:
Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.
Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.
Includes logo placement on our website, 1 VIP Skybox Access Pass, 1 OYM Shirt & Event Lanyard, and 2 General Admission Tickets.
Includes optional Vendor Booth (6’ table + 2 chairs) if desired. Based on availability.
Great for small businesses, local organizations, and supporters.
Includes logo placement on select marketing materials and website, 2 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (2), and 4 General Admission Tickets.
Includes optional Vendor Booth (6’ table + 2 chairs) if desired. Based on availability.
Perfect for businesses and supporters.
Includes logo placement on select marketing materials and website, 3 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (3), and 6 General Admission Tickets.
Includes optional Vendor Booth (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).
Ideal for organizations that want branding + meaningful presence.
Includes logo placement on all marketing materials and website, 4 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (4), and 8 General Admission Tickets.
Includes optional Vendor Booth in a high-traffic area (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).
Strong visibility and engagement throughout the event.
Headline recognition across all social media and website promotion.
Includes 2 on-camera interviews during the tournament, 4 VIP Skybox Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (4), and 10 General Admission Tickets.
Includes optional Premium Vendor Booth placement + media tagging (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).
Ideal for brands seeking strong digital + onsite exposure.
Headline positioning on all marketing materials, website, and social media.
On-court speaking opportunity (3 minutes) during the event.
Includes 5 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (5), and 15 General Admission Tickets.
Includes optional Priority Activation Booth with premium placement (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).
Top-tier brand alignment with maximum visibility.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing