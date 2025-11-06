OYM 3v3 Tournament & Fair Registrations & Fee Payments

995 Early Maxwell Blvd

Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Team Registration
$150
This registration covers one team for the 3v3 Tournament. Teams may have 3–5 players and one coach/chaperone. After registering, please follow up via email to confirm your team roster and receive your check-in details. Teams are placed into a bracket once confirmation is received.


Includes:

  • Team snacks
  1. Complete the team registration and waiver form: https://forms.gle/gTK7bLSjBZNuo2pv7
  2. Pay registration fee
  3. Email Our Youth Memphis ([email protected]) to confirm team roster, receive check-in details, and provide team photo (selfie acceptable)
  4. Everything must be done by April 3, 2026
  5. Brackets and teams rosters announced May 1, 2026 on OYM website and social media
  6. Unfortunately, refunds are not available
Vendor Table (Early)
$175
Standard Table Option (no backdrop or dividers)


This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources.


Includes:

  • 6-foot table + 2 chairs
  • Venue Wi-Fi
    Vendors may share information and sell non-food items. Limited availability.
    This does not include logo placement, skybox access, or sponsor benefits.

Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.


Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.


  1. Complete the vendor registration and waiver form: https://forms.gle/bua9FfjvURq8QVL76
  2. Pay registration fee
  3. Email Our Youth Memphis ([email protected]) to confirm attendance, receive check-in details
  4. Everything must be done by April 17, 2026
  5. Vendors announced May 1, 2026 on OYM website and social media
  6. Unfortunately, refunds are not available
Vendor Table (Late)
$250
Standard Table Option (no backdrop or dividers)


This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources.


Includes:

  • 6-foot table + 2 chairs
  • Venue Wi-Fi
    Vendors may share information and sell non-food items. Limited availability. This does not include logo placement, skybox access, or sponsor benefits. You may sell non-food items.

Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.


Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.

  1. Complete the vendor registration and waiver form: https://forms.gle/bua9FfjvURq8QVL76
  2. Pay registration fee
  3. Email Our Youth Memphis ([email protected]) to confirm attendance, receive check-in details
  4. Everything must be done by April 17, 2026
  5. Vendors announced May 1, 2026 on OYM website and social media
  6. Unfortunately, refunds are not available
Vendor Booth (Early)
$250
Booth Display Option


This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources and includes a larger branded presence in the Resource Fair area.


Includes:

  • 8-foot backdrop
  • 6-foot table + 2 chairs
  • 3-foot side dividers
  • Vendor Signage
    You may sell non-food items. Extremely limited booth spaces available.
    This does not include logo placement, skybox access, or sponsor benefits.

Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.


Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.

  1. Complete the vendor registration and waiver form: https://forms.gle/bua9FfjvURq8QVL76
  2. Pay registration fee
  3. Email Our Youth Memphis ([email protected]) to confirm attendance, receive check-in details
  4. Everything must be done by April 17, 2026
  5. Vendors announced May 1, 2026 on OYM website and social media
  6. Unfortunately, refunds are not available
Vendor Booth (Late)
$325
Booth Display Option


This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources and includes a larger branded presence in the Resource Fair area.


Includes:

  • 8-foot backdrop
  • 6-foot table + 2 chairs
  • 3-foot side dividers
  • Vendor Signage
    You may sell non-food items. Extremely limited booth spaces available.
    This does not include logo placement, skybox access, or sponsor benefits.

Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.


Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.

  1. Complete the vendor registration and waiver form: https://forms.gle/bua9FfjvURq8QVL76
  2. Pay registration fee
  3. Email Our Youth Memphis ([email protected]) to confirm attendance, receive check-in details
  4. Everything must be done by April 17, 2026
  5. Vendors announced May 1, 2026 on OYM website and social media
  6. Unfortunately, refunds are not available
Friend Sponsor
$500

Includes logo placement on our website, 1 VIP Skybox Access Pass, 1 OYM Shirt & Event Lanyard, and 2 General Admission Tickets.


Includes optional Vendor Booth (6’ table + 2 chairs) if desired. Based on availability.


Great for small businesses, local organizations, and supporters.

Supporter Sponsor
$1,000

Includes logo placement on select marketing materials and website, 2 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (2), and 4 General Admission Tickets.


Includes optional Vendor Booth (6’ table + 2 chairs) if desired. Based on availability.


Perfect for businesses and supporters.

Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

Includes logo placement on select marketing materials and website, 3 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (3), and 6 General Admission Tickets.


Includes optional Vendor Booth (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).


Ideal for organizations that want branding + meaningful presence.

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

Includes logo placement on all marketing materials and website, 4 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (4), and 8 General Admission Tickets.


Includes optional Vendor Booth in a high-traffic area (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).


Strong visibility and engagement throughout the event.

Media Hub Sponsor
$7,500

Headline recognition across all social media and website promotion.


Includes 2 on-camera interviews during the tournament, 4 VIP Skybox Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (4), and 10 General Admission Tickets.


Includes optional Premium Vendor Booth placement + media tagging (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).


Ideal for brands seeking strong digital + onsite exposure.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Headline positioning on all marketing materials, website, and social media.


On-court speaking opportunity (3 minutes) during the event.


Includes 5 VIP Skybox Access Passes, OYM Shirts & Lanyards (5), and 15 General Admission Tickets.


Includes optional Priority Activation Booth with premium placement (8’ backdrop + signage + 6’ table + 2 chairs + 3’ dividers).


Top-tier brand alignment with maximum visibility.

$

