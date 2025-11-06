OYM 3v3 Tournament & Fair Registrations & Fee Payments

Standard Table Option (no backdrop or dividers)



This option is for nonprofits, youth-serving programs, scholarship providers, and community resources.





Includes:

6-foot table + 2 chairs

Venue Wi-Fi

Vendors may share information and sell non-food items. Limited availability.

This does not include logo placement, skybox access, or sponsor benefits.

Vendor Tables and Booths do not include branding, logo placement, marketing visibility, or VIP Skybox access. To receive brand exposure and recognition, please select a Sponsorship Tier.





Business vendors, corporate brands, and companies promoting products or services must register under Sponsorship Levels. Vendor tables and booths are reserved for youth-serving nonprofits and community resource organizations.



