Teal text reading "OYSTER FEST 2026" is centered on a light blue background with a swirling wave pattern.
Oyster Bay - East Norwich Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Oyster Bay - East Norwich Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Oyster Fest 2026

54 Audrey Ave

Oyster Bay, NY 11771, USA

10'x10' Vendor Space - OBEN Chamber Member
$250

10'x10' Vendor Space - OBEN Chamber Member/Not-for-Profit. Must be a member in good standing with no past due balances. Must be a chamber member before 1/1/26. This fee is refundable as long as you participate in both days of the fest.

10'x10' Vendor Space - Nonmember
$200

10'x10' Vendor Space - Nonmember price

10'x10' + Additional 1/2 space - Nonmember
$100

An additional 1/2 space for those wanting a little extra room for their setup. This additional 1/2 space, which is 5'. This option is for both members and nonmembers.

Food Vendor Fee
$300
Add a donation for Oyster Bay - East Norwich Chamber of Commerce

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