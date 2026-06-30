Oyster Fest 2026

About this event
10'x10' Vendor Space - OBEN Chamber Member/Not-for-Profit. Must be a member in good standing with no past due balances. Must be a chamber member before 1/1/26. This fee is refundable as long as you participate in both days of the fest.
10'x10' Vendor Space - Nonmember price
An additional 1/2 space for those wanting a little extra room for their setup. This additional 1/2 space, which is 5'. This option is for both members and nonmembers.
$
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