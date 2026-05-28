Oswego Youth Tackle Football Inc

Offered by

Oswego Youth Tackle Football Inc

About this shop

OYTF Cheer Shop (for Coaches)

2026 Panther's Cheer T-shirt (size YS-AXL) item
2026 Panther's Cheer T-shirt (size YS-AXL)
$10
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2026 Panther's Cheer T-shirt (size A2X-A4X) item
2026 Panther's Cheer T-shirt (size A2X-A4X)
$13
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2026 Panther's Cheer Crewneck Sweatshirt (size YS-AXL) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Crewneck Sweatshirt (size YS-AXL)
$16

Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warm-up. You do NOT need to order one for them. This would for family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Crewneck Sweatshirt (size A2X-A4X) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Crewneck Sweatshirt (size A2X-A4X)
$20

Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warm-up. You do NOT need to order one for them. This would for family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Hooded Sweatshirt (size YS-AXL) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Hooded Sweatshirt (size YS-AXL)
$16

Note: your cheerleader receives a crewneck sweatshirt as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team. This would for family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Hooded Sweatshirt (size A2X-A4X) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Hooded Sweatshirt (size A2X-A4X)
$20

Note: your cheerleader receives a crewneck sweatshirt as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team. This would for family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Jogger-style Sweatpants (YS-AXL) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Jogger-style Sweatpants (YS-AXL)
$20

Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warmup. You do NOT need to order this item for them. This would for family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Jogger-style Sweatpants (A2X-A3X) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Jogger-style Sweatpants (A2X-A3X)
$23

Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warmup. You do NOT need to order this item for them. This would for family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Open-bottom Sweatpants (AS-AXL) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Open-bottom Sweatpants (AS-AXL)
$20

Note: These open-bottom sweatpants are not for your cheerleader (they will receive 1 jogger-style sweatpant as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team). This is for adult family members who wish to match.

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2026 Panther's Cheer Open-bottom Sweatpants (A2X-A3X) item
2026 Panther's Cheer Open-bottom Sweatpants (A2X-A3X)
$23

Note: These open-bottom sweatpants are not for your cheerleader (they will receive 1 jogger-style sweatpant as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team). This is for adult family members who wish to match.

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WarmUp Jacket item
WarmUp Jacket
$120
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Rhinestone Cheer Backpack item
Rhinestone Cheer Backpack
$120
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Rhinestone Sublimated Jersey item
Rhinestone Sublimated Jersey
$50

Note: Any jersey order placed after 6/1 will be delivered at a practice by end of September.

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Navy Liner (for under sideline uniform) item
Navy Liner (for under sideline uniform)
$20
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Replacement Competition Bow item
Replacement Competition Bow
$20

If you were on a competition team in 2025 and have lost your Orange Rhinestone bow, you are responsible for replacing.

Athletes new to competition cheer in 2026 will get a bow as part of their registration.

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Car Decal (no football) item
Car Decal (no football)
$6

Dimensions: 5" x 4.44"

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Car Decal w/Football item
Car Decal w/Football
$6

Dimensions: 5" x 4.5"

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