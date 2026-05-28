OYTF Cheer Shop (for Coaches)

About this shop
Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warm-up. You do NOT need to order one for them. This would for family members who wish to match.
Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warm-up. You do NOT need to order one for them. This would for family members who wish to match.
Note: your cheerleader receives a crewneck sweatshirt as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team. This would for family members who wish to match.
Note: your cheerleader receives a crewneck sweatshirt as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team. This would for family members who wish to match.
Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warmup. You do NOT need to order this item for them. This would for family members who wish to match.
Note: your cheerleader receives 1 as part of their warmup. You do NOT need to order this item for them. This would for family members who wish to match.
Note: These open-bottom sweatpants are not for your cheerleader (they will receive 1 jogger-style sweatpant as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team). This is for adult family members who wish to match.
Note: These open-bottom sweatpants are not for your cheerleader (they will receive 1 jogger-style sweatpant as part of their warm-up and will be required to wear that with the team). This is for adult family members who wish to match.
Note: Any jersey order placed after 6/1 will be delivered at a practice by end of September.
If you were on a competition team in 2025 and have lost your Orange Rhinestone bow, you are responsible for replacing.
Athletes new to competition cheer in 2026 will get a bow as part of their registration.
Dimensions: 5" x 4.44"
Dimensions: 5" x 4.5"
$
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