Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

Ozark Coast Kiwanis Christmas for Kids

The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar; 3076 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark, MO 65049, USA

Angel
$2,500

Reserved seating for 12, toy request met, Social/Event Recognition, 48 Alcohol Raffle Tickets

Santa Sponsorship
$2,000

Reserved seating for 10, toy request met, Social/Event Recognition, 40 Alcohol Raffle Tickets.

Rudolph Sponsorship
$1,500

Reserved seating for 8, toy request met, Social/Event Recognition, 32 Alcohol Raffle Tickets

Frosty Sponsorship
$750

Reserved Seating for 4, toy request met, Social/Event Recognition, 16 Alcohol Raffle Tickets

Elf Sponsorship
$500

For those who cannot not attend but wish to help, social/event recognition.

Toy Supporter
$200

Help provide toys for children

Individual Bike/Toy
$5

Purchase a toy or bike for a child

Individual Tickets & Toy Donor
$80

Be sure to Bring a Toy!

Hollywood's Trunk or Treat
$100

Donations via Hollywood

