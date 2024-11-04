🌲 Ozark Odyssey Benefit Festival - Operation Happy Place 🎶✨
TIER II: Weekend Pass - 3 Days/2 nights
$160
🎟 TIER II WEEKEND PASSES ON SALE NOW!
💥 EVERYONE IS VIP at Ozark Odyssey! That means every guest gets a killer swag bag filled with festival goodies, because you’re not just attending—you’re part of something special!
Join us for 3 unforgettable days and 2 nights at the Ozark Odyssey Benefit Festival – Operation Happy Place! This is more than just a festival—it’s a gathering of kindred spirits, a place where music, nature, and community come together to create something truly special.
🌲 What’s Included with Your Weekend Pass?
✔️ Live performances from an incredible lineup of bands 🎶
✔️ Camping under the stars for two magical nights ⛺✨
✔️ Workshops & hands-on activities (art, music, movement, and more!) 🎭
✔️ A Masquerade Ball—dress to impress and embrace the mystery! 🖤🔮
✔️ Guided hikes & waterfall adventures—explore the beauty of the Ozarks 🌿💦
✔️ Community meals & Saturday’s catered dinner—gather, connect, and feast! 🍽️
✔️ Arts & crafts experiences—unleash your creativity! 🎨
✔️ A festival keepsake mini-poster—so you’ll always remember this magical weekend! 🖼️
✔️ A VIP swag bag for EVERY guest—because you deserve it! 🎁🔥
🎟 Ticket Pricing & Availability:
Limited Tier II Passes Available Now! Prices increase with each tier, so grab yours before the next price jump! All passes include the same full festival experience, but early birds lock in the best rate.
🌟 Saturday Day Passes may be released later depending on availability—stay tuned!
This festival isn’t just about fun—it’s about connection. It’s about bringing together veterans and festival-goers in a welcoming space to share music, passions, creativity, and community. Whether you're here to dance under the stars, jam around the bonfire, or explore the Ozarks, you belong at Ozark Odyssey.
🔥 Don’t wait—grab your pass and join the adventure! 🔥
🎟️ FRIDAY Day Pass – $80
$80
🎟️ Friday Day Pass – $80
Start your Odyssey with a full day of music, creativity, and community under the Ozark stars!
Your Friday Pass includes:
✔️ Access to ALL Friday live music performances:
✔️ 🎩 Mad Hatter Welcome Tea Party with Carolina Mendoza – 4:00 PM
🎻 Dominic B Roy & the Crazy Folkers
🎸 Danny Spain Gang – Chili Dog Hootenanny set
🎶 Chucky Waggs & Co. of Raggs
🎵 Front Porch (Late-night set)
✔️ 🌭 Camp Blue Light Chili Dog Hootenanny community meal
✔️ 🔥 Friday Night Bonfire Jam – open to all!
🎟️ SATURDAY Day Pass – $120
$120
🎟️ Saturday Day Pass – $120
Step into the heart of Ozark Odyssey for a full day of music, movement, and masquerade magic.
Your Saturday Pass includes:
✔️ All-day access to live performances, including:
🎸 Brian Martin (morning & afternoon set)
🎻 Mountain Alice
🎤 Blood on the Mandolin
🎷 Patti Steel Band
🌲 The Mighty Pines (Headliner)
✔️ Entry to the Masquerade Ball 🎭
✔️ Community meals: Biscuit Jam Breakfast + Catered Dinner
✔️ Full access to all Saturday workshops & creative experiences
✔️ Bonfire Jam hosted by Gary Lawrence 🔥
✔️ Saturday night camping included ⛺
✔️ Festival keepsake mini-poster 🎁
👉 Grab your Saturday Pass now and immerse yourself in a day of unforgettable festival magic!
KIDS: 12 and under FREE
free
👨👩👧👦 Kids 12 & Under Get in FREE! 🎶🌲
Bring the whole family! Children 12 and under enjoy FREE admission to Ozark Odyssey—no ticket needed! Let the little ones experience the magic of music, nature, and community at no extra cost! ✨🔥
RV Camping Pass
$25
🚐 Bringing a Camper or RV? 🌲✨
Planning to camp in your RV or camper? This pass is required to reserve your spot! Please note: No hookups for water or electricity—come prepared for off-grid camping. Space is limited, so grab your pass now and get ready for an unforgettable weekend! 🎶🔥
Volunteer
$25
🎟 Artist Guest & Volunteer Ticket 🎶🌲
This ticket is exclusively for confirmed artists and volunteers. Please only select this option if you have received direct approval from the festival organizer. 🚀✨
