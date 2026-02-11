Ozarks Pridefest

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Ozarks Pridefest

About this event

Ozarks Pridefest 2026

Park Central Square

Springfield, MO 65806, USA

Revolutionary Sponsor
$5,000
  • Headliner Sponsor
  • Social Media: Exclusive Post +
  • Ozarks Inclusion Project Website: Premium Listing (1 Year)
  • Ozarks Pridefest Website: Logo + Link
  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • 2 Minutes Stage Time at Ozarks Pridefest
  • Premium Placement in the Pride Parade
Champion Sponsor
$2,500
  • Social Media: Exclusive Post
  • Ozarks Inclusion Project Website: Premium Listing (6 months)
  • Ozarks Pridefest Website: Logo + Link
  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • 2 Minutes Stage Time at Ozarks Pridefest
  • Float in the Pridefest Parade
Champion Sponsor (Nonprofit)
$750
  • Social Media: Exclusive Post
  • Ozarks Inclusion Project Website: Premium Listing (6 months)
  • Ozarks Pridefest Website: Logo + Link
  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • 2 Minutes Stage Time at Ozarks Pridefest
  • March in Pridefest Parade
Advocate Sponsor
$1,000
  • Social Media: Logo Recognition
  • Ozarks Inclusion Project Website: Sponsored Listing (3 months)
  • Ozarks Pridefest Website: Logo
  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • March in Pridefest Parade
Advocate Sponsor (Nonprofit)
$500
  • Social Media: Logo Recognition
  • Ozarks Inclusion Project Website: Sponsored Listing (3 months)
  • Ozarks Pridefest Website: Logo
  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • March in Pridefest Parade
Ally Sponsor
$500
  • Social Media: Recognition
  • Ozarks Inclusion Project Website: Basic Listing
  • Ozarks Pridefest Website: Name Listed
  • March in Pridefest Parade
  • Does not include booth space.
Food/Food Truck Vendor
$200

This option is for businesses that currently have an active temporary event or mobile food vending permit.

Includes: 

  • Booth/Spot at Ozarks Pridefest
  • Marching in the parade
Goods & Services Vendor
$150

This option is for businesses that sell goods and services (not food) that have a business license. This tier is also available for non-profit organizations if they only want a booth.

Includes: 

  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • Marching in the parade
Queer Marketplace Vendor
$75

The Queer Marketplace features local individuals and queer-owned businesses of all kinds. The Queer Marketplace does not allow AI-generated art/products. 

Includes: 

  • Booth at Ozarks Pridefest
  • Marching in the parade
  • Only 1 booth, additional booths must be purchased at the full Goods & Services vendor price.
Walk in the Parade (including The Paw-rade Crew)
Free
  • Martin Luther King Jr Historic Bridge
  • 11:30 AM
  • Park at the SGF Municipal Court Parking Lot
Drive in the Parade
Free
  • Drive a motorized vehicle or tow a trailer!
  • Martin Luther King Jr Historic Bridge
  • 11:30 AM
  • Park at the SGF Municipal Court Parking Lot
Pridefest Supporter
Pay what you can

Thank you for helping make Pride possible!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!