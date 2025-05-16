Hosted by

Ozaukee County 4-H Leaders Association

Ozaukee County 4-H Leaders Association's Silent Project Auction

W67N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012, USA

Welcome plant hanging basket stand item
Welcome plant hanging basket stand
$40

Starting bid

Liam C. has created this sturdy wooden hanging plant stand for your entrance. It was entered as a woodworking project.

Lazy Susan item
Lazy Susan
$25

Starting bid

Rebecca G. has created this lazy susan in the woodburning project. A compass is meticulously burned into the surface and finished with a clear surface.

Desert Candle item
Desert Candle
$10

Starting bid

Kimberly F. has created a candle based on a desert. It is made of all wax to be able to melt. The candle smells like a cactus flower at the bottom. It is made with a variety of colors.

Shotgun Shell Necklace and Earings item
Shotgun Shell Necklace and Earings
$25

Starting bid

Sarah H. has created a dazzling jewelry set which was entered in the jewelry making project.

Teetertotters item
Teetertotters
$20

Starting bid

Nicholas P. has handcrafted two sturdy teetertotters made from recycled tires and wood. One is for two people, and the other is for one. They were made in the recycling project.

Earrings item
Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Makenna G. has created a pair of teardrop earrings which were entered in the jewelry project.

Beeswax Lotion item
Beeswax Lotion
$5

Starting bid

Colton W. has created a beeswax lotion that can be used on hands, arms, legs, and feet. This lotion was entered in the bees project.

Shotgun Shell Cross Plaque item
Shotgun Shell Cross Plaque
$10

Starting bid

Landon J. has created a plaque created out of the heads of shotgun shells in silver and gold. This was entered in the shotgun project.

Rocking Chair Plant Stand item
Rocking Chair Plant Stand
$60

Starting bid

Jorjie M. has created a unique indoor/outdoor floral decoration combined in an antique rocking chair. This project was entered as an art exhibit.

