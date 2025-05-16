Ozaukee County 4-H Leaders Association's Silent Project Auction

Hosted by
About this event
W67N866 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012, USA
Starting bid
Liam C. has created this sturdy wooden hanging plant stand for your entrance. It was entered as a woodworking project.
Starting bid
Rebecca G. has created this lazy susan in the woodburning project. A compass is meticulously burned into the surface and finished with a clear surface.
Starting bid
Kimberly F. has created a candle based on a desert. It is made of all wax to be able to melt. The candle smells like a cactus flower at the bottom. It is made with a variety of colors.
Starting bid
Sarah H. has created a dazzling jewelry set which was entered in the jewelry making project.
Starting bid
Nicholas P. has handcrafted two sturdy teetertotters made from recycled tires and wood. One is for two people, and the other is for one. They were made in the recycling project.
Starting bid
Makenna G. has created a pair of teardrop earrings which were entered in the jewelry project.
Starting bid
Colton W. has created a beeswax lotion that can be used on hands, arms, legs, and feet. This lotion was entered in the bees project.
Starting bid
Landon J. has created a plaque created out of the heads of shotgun shells in silver and gold. This was entered in the shotgun project.
Starting bid
Jorjie M. has created a unique indoor/outdoor floral decoration combined in an antique rocking chair. This project was entered as an art exhibit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!